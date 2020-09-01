Android Leftovers

Still not dead: The mainframe hangs on, sustained by Linux and hybrid cloud

The mainframe has been declared “dead”, “morphed” and “transformed” so many times over the years sometimes it’s sometimes hard to believe the Big Iron still has an identity in the enterprise world. But clearly it does and in a major way, too. Take recent news as an example: According to IBM, 75% of the top 20 global banks are running the newest z15 mainframe, and the IBM Systems Group reported a 68% gain in Q2 IBM Z revenue year-over-year. At the heart of its current vitality is Linux—primarily in the form of Big Iron-based Red Hat OpenShift—and a variety of software such as IBM Cloud Paks and open source applications. The Linux-mainframe marriage is celebrating 20 years this month, and while the incongruous mashup—certainly at the beginning anyway—has been a boon for the mainframe, by most accounts it still has plenty of good years ahead of it.

What To Do After Installing deepin 20 GNU/Linux 20

Everything is fun with Deepin Twenty. If you are new to deepin, this article helps you to do things with your new computer in deepin ways. Check it out! Tuxmath and Friends: do you know that deepin brings complete set of educational applications? Starting for kids and kindergarten ages, we see Tuxmath - Tuxpaint - TuxTyping available. For middle school upwards, we see KAlgebra - KAlzium - Marble available. For universities and researchers, we see Scilab - GNU R - LaTeX available. get them all from App Store. Ethercalc and Friends: if you're teacher here is Ethercalc you can use as simple online students presence form. It is a spreadsheet just like LibreOffice Calc or Microsoft Excel but accessible online. You can make one freely at Disroot. Similarly, you can also use Etherpad the word processor you can access freely at Disroot as well. If you need free and reliable video calls, I shared my experiences in I Teach With Jitsi last month you can learn from. Quickly access Jitsi for free at the official site.