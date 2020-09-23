GNU Projects: GnuPG, GCC and GNU Parallel 20200922 ('Ginsburg')
OpenPGP in Rust: the Sequoia project
In 2018, three former GnuPG developers began work on Sequoia, a new implementation of OpenPGP in Rust. OpenPGP is an open standard for data encryption, often used for secure email; GnuPG is an implementation of that standard. The GPLv2-licensed Sequoia is heading toward version 1.0, with a handful of issues remaining to be addressed. The project's founders believe that there is much to be desired in GnuPG, which is the de facto standard implementation of OpenPGP today. They hope to fix this with a reimplementation of the specification using a language with features that will help protect users from common types of memory bugs.
While GnuPG is the most popular OpenPGP implementation — especially for Linux — there are others, including OpenKeychain, OpenPGP.js, and RNP. OpenPGP has been criticized for years (such as this blog post from 2014, and another from 2019); the Sequoia project is working to build modern OpenPGP tooling that addresses many of those complaints. Sequoia has already been adopted by several other projects, including keys.openpgp.org, OpenPGP CA, koverto, Pijul, and KIPA.
Sequoia was started by Neal H. Walfield, Justus Winter, and Kai Michaelis; each worked on GnuPG for about two years. In a 2018 presentation [YouTube] (slides [PDF]) Walfield discussed their motivations for the new project. In his opinion, GnuPG is "hard to modify" — mostly due to its organic growth over the decades. Walfield pointed out the tight coupling between components in GnuPG and the lack of unit testing as specific problem areas. As an example, he noted that the GnuPG command-line tool and the corresponding application libraries do not have the same abilities; there are things that can only be done using the command-line tool.
BPF in GCC
The BPF virtual machine is being used ever more widely in the kernel, but it has not been a target for GCC until recently. BPF is currently generated using the LLVM compiler suite. Jose E. Marchesi gave a pair of presentations as part of the GNU Tools track at the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) that provided attendees with a look at the BPF for GCC project, which started around a year ago. It has made some significant progress, but there is, of course, more to do.
There are three phases envisioned for the project. The first is to add the BPF target to the GNU toolchain. Next up is to ensure that the generated programs pass the kernel's verifier, so that they can be loaded into the kernel. That will also require effort to keep it working, Marchesi said, because the BPF world moves extremely fast. The last phase is to provide additional tools for BPF developers, beyond just a compiler and assembler, such as debuggers and simulators.
GNU Parallel 20200922 ('Ginsburg') released
GNU Parallel 20200922 ('Ginsburg') has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/
