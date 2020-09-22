Today in Techrights
- Red Hat is Spamming People in Order to Promote Its Sites and Its Products, Subscribing People to Mass-Marketing Lists Without the Recipients' Consent
- “If I'm the Father of Open Source, It Was Done by Artificial Insemination With Stolen Sperm”
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, September 23, 2020
- The Second Wave (of Free/Libre Software)
- Exploring the Relationship Between Red Hat and Microsoft: They're Barely Even Rivals Anymore
- Microsoft Lost More Than 15 Million Web Domains in One Month!
- Links 23/9/2020: Lenovo's Deeper GNU/Linux Dive and Tor Browser 10/Tails 4.10
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, September 22, 2020
- The Latest Greenwashing Campaign by the EPO is Just 'Chinese Propaganda'
- Links 23/9/2020: Librem 14 Shipping in December, Linux Journal Returns, Istio 1.6.10 Released, Release Candidate 3 of LLVM 11.0
- Welcome Back, Linux Journal!
- What the Efforts to Remove Dr. Stallman Reveal About the Agenda of Large Corporations (Looking to Absorb the Competition, Remove Freedom, Spread Proprietary Software in 'Open' Clothing)
- Links 22/9/2020: Tails 4.11, Linux Lite 5.2 RC1
Collabora Online Development Edition 6.4 Office Suite Gets a Fresh Look, Many Improvements
Coming three months after version 4.2, CODE (Collabora Online Development Edition) 6.4 is a major release that adds many great features, including a new, modern look with the NotebookBar, which not only saves sp`ace, but it also makes the interface easier to use and intuitive, especially for those familiar with the MS Office suite. The NotebookBar is set as default in this release and looks great with all core components, including Writer, Calc, and Impress. However, if users want to switch back to the classic interface, which won’t go away anytime soon, they can do that very easily by selecting ‘classic’ for the user_interface key in the loolwsd.xml file.
Android Leftovers
Manage knowledge with BlueSpice, an open source alternative to Confluence
Knowledge management is a key to success in modern enterprises—but it is not exactly easy to achieve. Keeping track of all relevant details across all employees is a huge challenge, especially in agile environments, which most companies say they are. Most companies resort to buying wiki-like solutions, such as Confluence from Atlassian, which exposes them to the lock-in effect of proprietary software. But many would do well to consider BlueSpice, an open source alternative to Atlassian Confluence that has a noble ancestry: it's based on Wikipedia's MediaWiki.
How to Contribute to the Fight Against COVID-19 With Your Linux System
Want to contribute to the research on coronavirus? You don’t necessarily have to be a scientist for this. You may contribute with part of your computer’s computing power thanks to Rosetta@home project.
