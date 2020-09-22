Language Selection

Games: Breakpoint, Last Stand and Unrailed!

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of September 2020 06:52:49 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Breakpoint is an arcade high-score seekers dream and it's ridiculously fun

    Breakpoint released today and it's an absolute joy. I don't need to bury the lead on this one, as I just want to tell you how freaking-awesome it is.

    What do you get when you take a bright neon twin-stick shooter, where the shooting has been taken away from you and replaced with exploding melee weapons? A whole lot of action and insane amount of fun that's what. I get a big smile on my face each time I load it up, as it's just genuine easy-going entertainment. Even the intro was brilliantly done, as it's both a tiny tutorial and a logo screen as you smash things and get shown the logos. Excellent touch.

  • The Last Stand update for Left 4 Dead 2 is out, plus big sale and free weekend

    The day no doubt many of our readers have been waiting for is here, as Valve worked with the community to create a brand new update to Left 4 Dead 2 named The Last Stand.

    Made in partnership with over 30 members of the modding community, it's been a long time since Valve came back to Left 4 Dead 2 in any sizeable way which is why it's so exciting. What exactly does it include? A lot. Seriously, there's loads. Some highlights include: The Last Stand Campaign and over 20 survival maps, new melee weapons, new animations, new voice lines and so much more.

    [...]

    The player count is already spiking up dramatically compared to the usual amounts. Looking on SteamDB, it took all of 15 minutes to jump another 15,000+ players on top of around that amount already online. Considering it's one of Valve's most popular games, it's not exactly surprising. This new update might even keep those counts up for some time.

  • Unrailed! is a brilliant and often incredibly frantic co-op game - out now

    Unrailed! from Indoor Astronaut and Daedalic Entertainment has now left Early Access as a finished and highly entertaining co-op experience all about keeping a train going as long as you can.

    Chop trees, mine for iron and get building. Simple mechanics but it quickly becomes absolute chaos. As you progress and stop at each station for a quick breather and upgrade, the train will then set off slightly quicker than your last run. The train will catch fire, llamas will come along and drink all your water, a thief will steal your resources and so much more. Unrailed! is a game of constant movement and it really is hilarious.

    [...]

    The big 1.0 release pulls in a new biome to build through, a "Kids" difficulty mode if Easy was still to difficult, an Extreme difficulty mode if you like to be punished, a new wagon to attach to your train, new characters and something that looks like another wagon but they kept it secret so you just have to find out.

»

Lenovo To Sell OEM Ubuntu PCs To the Public

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of September 2020 07:00:54 PM.
  • Lenovo To Sell OEM Ubuntu PCs To the Public

    Linux on Lenovo devices is nothing new, but offering them for general sale is. In the past Lenovo has only offered Linux machines to enterprise customers. Lenovo is now extending its device certification program to include machines aimed directly at the general public. A further 27 models of desktop and laptop computers will come with Ubuntu pre-installed (via arstechnica).

    [...]

    A phased roll out starting in September 2020 and going through to 2021 will see all of the machines released. But the selection and availability of machines will depend on your location.

    Offering OEM machines to the general public could see more mainstream adoption of Linux. Ubuntu has been a popular choice for data science and software development thanks to its relative ease of use and large support base.

