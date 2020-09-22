The 10 Best GNOME based Linux Distributions in 2020
GNOME, short for GNU Network Object Model Environment, was released back in 1999 as a part of the GNU Project. However, throughout its development, the acronym was dropped as it no longer resonated with the evolving GNOME vision. At the time of writing, GNOME 3 is its latest iteration and is currently one of the most popular desktop environment used by almost every major Linux distro.
It offers a modern desktop focused on delivering an intuitive user experience for all users – programmers and non-programmers alike.
In terms of functionality, new features and options are regularly getting added to GNOME with every point release. Right now, GNOME 3.38 just came out. You can check out its unique features over here.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 787 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
28 min 56 sec ago
44 min 35 sec ago
58 min 8 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 11 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago