Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of September 2020 06:59:47 PM

GNOME, short for GNU Network Object Model Environment, was released back in 1999 as a part of the GNU Project. However, throughout its development, the acronym was dropped as it no longer resonated with the evolving GNOME vision. At the time of writing, GNOME 3 is its latest iteration and is currently one of the most popular desktop environment used by almost every major Linux distro.

It offers a modern desktop focused on delivering an intuitive user experience for all users – programmers and non-programmers alike.

In terms of functionality, new features and options are regularly getting added to GNOME with every point release. Right now, GNOME 3.38 just came out. You can check out its unique features over here.