DragonFly 5.8.2 released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of September 2020 07:08:51 PM
BSD

I tagged and built 5.8.2 today, and it should be appearing on a mirror near you, momentarily.

DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 Released With Numerous Fixes

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of September 2020 07:14:27 PM.
  • DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 Released With Numerous Fixes

    DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 is out today as the latest stable version of this popular BSD operating system.

    Among the changes to find with DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 are:

    - DSynth now supports ccache and various other improvements.

    - A few fixes for HAMMER2 and enhancing the pfs-list and pfs-delete support.

    - The serial port default changed from 9600 to 115200.

