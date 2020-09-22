DragonFly 5.8.2 released
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 798 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Where’s the Yelp for open-source tools?
It would be great if there were a genuinely useful rating system that would help people discover excellent but less-visible open-source projects. But an easy way to work out which of the tens of thousands of projects are the vital, important ones – a software Yelp, if you will – doesn’t exist. It may never come to be. Hope springs eternal. Brian Profitt, Red Hat‘s Open Source Program Office (OSPO) manager, is working with others on a new project to make it easy to evaluate open-source projects: Project CHAOSS. This Linux Foundation project is devoted to creating analytics and metrics that help define open-source community health.
DragonFly 5.8.2 released
I tagged and built 5.8.2 today, and it should be appearing on a mirror near you, momentarily.
Deepin Desktop Review: A Stylish Distro and Desktop Environment
In this Linux Desktop Environment review, we have a slightly controversial choice. Deepin, both as a distribution and as a Desktop Environment, is one that not everybody feels comfortable using and trusting. However, we’ll be setting that aside, dispelling some myths, and looking at the beautiful Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE), its user experience, some notable features, and giving some recommendations on where to experience it and who should use it.
The 10 Best Raspberry Pi Emulators Available in 2020
Raspberry Pi is a mini-computer as well as a marker board that comes with all the hardware built-in and is designed to make coding easier. You will find everything necessary, including RAM, CPU, and GPU on the boards. However, no matter how perfect Raspberry Pi looks, it isn’t capable of doing a lot of things, including running x86 apps. As a result, we need the Raspberry pi emulators to help us with the problems. One of the most amazing uses of these emulators is to play any of your favorite classic retro games using them on your Pi board.
Content available under CC-BY-SA
© by original authors
Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6
DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 Released With Numerous Fixes
DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 Released With Numerous Fixes