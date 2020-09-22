IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
New C++ features in GCC 10
The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 10.1 was released in May 2020. Like every other GCC release, this version brought many additions, improvements, bug fixes, and new features. Fedora 32 already ships GCC 10 as the system compiler, but it’s also possible to try GCC 10 on other platforms (see godbolt.org, for example). Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) users will get GCC 10 in the Red Hat Developer Toolset (RHEL 7), or the Red Hat GCC Toolset (RHEL 8).
This article focuses on the part of the GCC compiler on which I spend most of my time: The C++ front end. My goal is to present new features that might be of interest to C++ application programmers. Note that I do not discuss developments in the C++ language itself, although some language updates overlap with compiler updates. I also do not discuss changes in the standard C++ library that comes with GCC 10.
We implemented many C++20 proposals in GCC 10. For the sake of brevity, I won’t describe them in great detail. The default dialect in GCC 10 is -std=gnu++14; to enable C++20 features, use the -std=c++20 or -std=gnu++20 command-line option. (Note that the latter option allows GNU extensions.)
Yes, you can run VMs on Kubernetes with KubeVirt
Cloud-native apps stand on four pillars: containers, DevOps, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), and microservices. Migrating a legacy, monolithic application to become cloud-native usually demands a significant refactoring effort. Sometimes a VM is better than a container, for example, with LDAP/Active Directory applications, tokenization applications, and applications requiring intensive GPU workloads.
But it can get complicated when you have some cloud-native applications running on a Kubernetes platform and other applications running on non-Kubernetes platforms. What if you could run both containers and VMs on a Kubernetes platform? Wouldn't the world be beautiful?
Enter KubeVirt, an open source project distributed under an Apache 2.0 License. It was created by Red Hat engineers to enable Kubernetes to provision, manage, and control VMs alongside container resources. KubeVirt can make it easier for an enterprise to move from a VM-based infrastructure to a Kubernetes and container-based stack, one application at a time.
7 things you can do with Ansible right now
As a computer geek, I tend to unintentionally collect computers. Sometimes they're computers I rescue from the rubbish bin, other times they're computers people give me as payment for helping them transfer their data to their newer computer, and still other times, it's a small fleet of machines I manage for charity organizations lacking finances for a "real IT guy." I can attest that anything from two to 200 computers is too many to set up and configure manually.
Share Ceph Storage Between Kubernetes Clusters With OpenShift Container Storage
This week Red Hat announced the release of OpenShift Container Storage 4.5. We invited Pete Brey, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Red Hat to deep dive into this release. One of the major highlights of this release is ‘External Mode’ that allow customer to tap into their standalone Ceph Storage platform that’s not connected to any Kubernetes cluster. It allows users to set-up a shared storage platform between different Kubernetes Clusters.
