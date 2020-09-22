PostgreSQL 13 Released!
PostgreSQL 13 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group today announced the release of PostgreSQL 13, the latest version of the world’s most advanced open source database.
PostgreSQL 13 includes significant improvements to its indexing and lookup system that benefit large databases, including space savings and performance gains for indexes, faster response times for queries that use aggregates or partitions, better query planning when using enhanced statistics, and more.
Along with highly requested features like parallelized vacuuming and incremental sorting, PostgreSQL 13 provides a better data management experience for workloads big and small, with optimizations for daily administration, more conveniences for application developers, and security enhancements.
PostgreSQL 13 Released With Performance Improvements
PostgreSQL 13.0 is out this morning as the latest major update to this widely-used relational database server.
There are many improvements to find with PostgreSQL 13.0 from better performance to helpful additions for database administrators. Among the PostgreSQL 13 highlights are:
- Larger databases will find improvements to its indexing and lookup performance for indexes, faster response times for some queries, space savings, better query planning, and more.
