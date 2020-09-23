Games: Paradox, Stoneshard, Civilization VI
Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack announced, huge Paradox sale going on
Paradox are set to return to my favourite grand strategy game, with the announcement of a brand new DLC coming to Stellaris with the Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack.
Right now Paradox are keeping all the details close and more will be revealed later. From what they said Stellaris players "will learn that death is not the end, but rather the beginning of their intergalactic journey as new changes reincarnate playthroughs of Stellaris for long time players, as well as bringing new undeath to established playtypes. To live amongst the Necroids, embracing death is not only encouraged, it’s required!".
[...]
Paradox also mentioned how they wanted their ships to look a little sinister, along with their portraits too, since the big theme here is death. While not undead or decaying, they wanted to give a pretty dark theme and they say that they've managed to make "something really great" with more details in future developer diaries.
Challenging turn-based RPG 'Stoneshard' has a huge overhaul update out, price rising
Ink Stains Games have released a major upgrade to the challenging turn-based RPG Stoneshard, one they've been working on for some time now and it's quite the overhaul.
The next addition to the Civilization VI New Frontier Pass is out with Byzantine and Gaul
Sid Meier's Civilization VI has another expansion out now for the New Frontier Pass with the Byzantium & Gaul Pack available now.
This is part of their ongoing process hopping between new DLC and afree upgrades, with this available now to anyone who owns the New Frontier Pass or you can buy it directly. If you do own the New Frontier Pass instead of picking up each newer DLC, they're throwing in the exclusive Teddy Roosevelt and Catherine De Medici Persona Packs.
Zink OpenGL-Over-Vulkan With Unigine Heaven Seeing Improved Performance
Following word last week that the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan layer was seeing 50~100% performance gains, more details are now available.
This Mesa OpenGL software implementation over Vulkan has been seeing more performance optimizations by developer Mike Blumenkrantz following his remarkable work on getting OpenGL 4.6 up and running. He's been making a number of optimizations recently while last week's note of a "50~100%" improvement was certainly enticing albeit left wondering if it was just up to some OpenGL micro-benchmarks.
