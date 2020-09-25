Best Free and Open Source Mail Notification Tools
Email is arguably one of the most popular and useful functions of a Linux system. Fortunately, there is a wide selection of free email software available on the Linux platform which is stable, feature laden, and ideal for personal and business environments.
A mail notification tool lets you know when new emails are received. A prominent feature of these tools is the non-obtrusive passive notification about important emails which will let you concentrate on your work and avoid unnecessary interruptions.
When all you want to do is be notified when you have a new e-mail message the last thing you want is software chugging along in the background using up valuable system memory. Fortunately, the programs are lightweight in nature.
Here’s our recommendations. All of the programs are free and open source goodness.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 666 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best Free and Open Source Mail Notification Tools
Email is arguably one of the most popular and useful functions of a Linux system. Fortunately, there is a wide selection of free email software available on the Linux platform which is stable, feature laden, and ideal for personal and business environments. A mail notification tool lets you know when new emails are received. A prominent feature of these tools is the non-obtrusive passive notification about important emails which will let you concentrate on your work and avoid unnecessary interruptions. When all you want to do is be notified when you have a new e-mail message the last thing you want is software chugging along in the background using up valuable system memory. Fortunately, the programs are lightweight in nature. Here’s our recommendations. All of the programs are free and open source goodness.
Wine 5.18 Released
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Recent comments
44 min 10 sec ago
8 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 27 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago