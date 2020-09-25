Best Free and Open Source Mail Notification Tools Email is arguably one of the most popular and useful functions of a Linux system. Fortunately, there is a wide selection of free email software available on the Linux platform which is stable, feature laden, and ideal for personal and business environments. A mail notification tool lets you know when new emails are received. A prominent feature of these tools is the non-obtrusive passive notification about important emails which will let you concentrate on your work and avoid unnecessary interruptions. When all you want to do is be notified when you have a new e-mail message the last thing you want is software chugging along in the background using up valuable system memory. Fortunately, the programs are lightweight in nature. Here’s our recommendations. All of the programs are free and open source goodness.

Wine 5.18 Released Wine Announcement The Wine development release 5.18 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Vulkan shader compilation using the new vkd3d-shader library. - USER32 library converted to PE. - Console no longer requires the curses library. - Support for display modes with various orientations. - A number of syntax fixes in the WIDL compiler. - Non-recursive makefiles. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.18.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.18.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.

