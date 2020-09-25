Language Selection

Graphics: AMD, KWinFT and Zink

Saturday 26th of September 2020 12:49:13 AM
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3

    s a nice Friday afternoon patch series there is the 275k lines of code for wiring up the next-generation AMD Van Gogh APU support under Linux.

    Earlier this week there were the Mesa patches for AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and Van Gogh while today the kernel-side portion for Van Gogh was sent out for the AMDGPU kernel driver.

  • AMD Van Gogh APUs Spotted In Linux Patch, Features DDR5, Navi 2 iGPU

    AMD submitted the 45 Linux kernel patches, which weigh in at 275,000 lines of code, to enable Linux support for the coming APUs. The patches also reveal that Van Gogh comes with Video Core Next 3.0, which supports AV1 decode. In the past, Phoronix has found patches indicating VCN 3.0 (video encode) is native to the Navi 2 graphics engine.

    Pairing the Navi 2 / RDNA 2 graphics engine with DDR5/LPDDR5 could unlock quite a bit of graphical horsepower, as integrated graphics engines tend to respond well to increased memory throughput. Van Gogh is also predicted to come with Zen 2 cores, and it will certainly be interesting to see what kind of impact the improved memory throughput has on the Zen 2 architecture.

  • Roman Gilg: Universal means to specific ends

    Today new beta versions for all KWinFT projects – that are KWinFT, Wrapland, Disman and KDisplay – were released. With that we are on target for the full release which is aligned with Plasma 5.20 on October 13.

    Big changes will unquestionable come to Disman, a previously stifled library for display management, which now learns to stand on its own feet providing universal means for the configuration of displays with different windowing systems and Wayland compositors.

    But also for the compositor KWinFT a very specific yet important feature got implemented and a multitude of stability fixes and code refactors were accomplished.

    In the following we will do a deep dive into reasons and results of this recent efforts.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Engage Thrusters

    Briefly, zink copies the framebuffer state, there’s a number of conditions under which a new pipeline object is needed, which all result in ctx->gfx_pipeline_state.hash = 0;. Other than this, there’s sample count check for sample changes so that the shader can be modified if necessary, and then there’s the setup for creating the Vulkan framebuffer object as well as the renderpass object in get_framebuffer().

    Eagle-eyed readers will immediately spot the problem here, which is, aside from the fact that there’s not actually any reason to be setting up the framebuffer or renderpass here, how zink is also flushing the current batch if a renderpass is active.

    The change I made here was to remove everything related to Vulkan from here, and move it to zink_begin_render_pass(), which is the function that the driver uses to begin a renderpass for a given batch.

Best Free and Open Source Mail Notification Tools

Email is arguably one of the most popular and useful functions of a Linux system. Fortunately, there is a wide selection of free email software available on the Linux platform which is stable, feature laden, and ideal for personal and business environments. A mail notification tool lets you know when new emails are received. A prominent feature of these tools is the non-obtrusive passive notification about important emails which will let you concentrate on your work and avoid unnecessary interruptions. When all you want to do is be notified when you have a new e-mail message the last thing you want is software chugging along in the background using up valuable system memory. Fortunately, the programs are lightweight in nature. Here’s our recommendations. All of the programs are free and open source goodness. Read more

Wine 5.18 Released

  • Wine Announcement
    The Wine development release 5.18 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Vulkan shader compilation using the new vkd3d-shader library.
  - USER32 library converted to PE.
  - Console no longer requires the curses library.
  - Support for display modes with various orientations.
  - A number of syntax fixes in the WIDL compiler.
  - Non-recursive makefiles.
  - Various bug fixes.

The source is available from the following locations:

  https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.18.tar.xz
  http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.18.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

  https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
  • Wine 5.18 is out making use of the new vkd3d-shader library

    The team hacking away on the Wine compatibility layer have put out another development build with Wine 5.18 now being made available. Wine 5.18 comes not long after the Wine team also released vkd3d 1.2, their Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation layer and it seems part of the work was on integrations here.

  • Wine 5.18 Released With VKD3D 1.2's vkd3d-shader Usage

    Wine 5.18 is out as the newest bi-weekly feature development release. Wine 5.18 isn't the most exciting feature release in recent times but is notable in that Vulkan shader compilation is now done using the vkd3d-shader library. That library was introduced as part of this week's VKD3D 1.2 release for mapping Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. VKD3D 1.2 is much more capable than the prior v1.1 release from nearly two years ago. Wine 5.18 also converts the USER32 library to being of the portable executable (PE) format, the console no longer requires the curses library, support for display modes with various orientations, syntax fixes in the WIDL compiler, non-recursive makefiles now for the build system handling, and various bug fixes.

  • Intel DG1 Sound Support Coming For Linux 5.10

    Intel continues bringing up the DG1 discrete graphics card under Linux with continued refinements set to hit for Linux 5.10. Besides all of the Intel (i915) DRM kernel graphics driver improvements coming for Linux 5.10 some of which explicitly benefit Gen12/Xe and the DG1 discrete graphics card, the sound subsystem updates for this next kernel cycle are bringing up the audio support.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/39

    During this week we have released ‘only’ three Snapshot (0919, 0922 and 0923). But some of you might have noticed that we are finally sending the ‘build fail notification mails’ again, helping you be more laid back, not having to look at your packages all the time, as the bot does that for you. Unfortunately, due to some OBS issue, this feature was broken for a little while.

  • Renovating payment services with microservices, cloud-native integration, and artificial intelligence

    Red Hat sees three fundamental areas of modernization that financial institutions should focus on in order to modernize their payment service and benefit from the same technologies that upstart new entrants to the payments industry already have: microservices, cloud-native integration, and intelligent process automation.

  • Modernize telco business support systems for 5G with Red Hat
  • What are containers and why do you need them?

    The best analogy for understanding containers is a shipping container. That’s why the majority of all container articles and blog posts show a photo of a shipping container. We’re sure you’ve seen the transport of those big steel shipping containers. (We’ve also seen some people use them to build houses and swimming pools.) The shipping industry standardized on a consistent size container. Now, the same container can move from a ship to a train to a truck without unloading the cargo. The container contents do not matter. Just like a shipping container, a software container is a standardized package of software. Everything needed for the software to run is inside the container. The software code, runtime, system tools, system libraries, and settings are all inside a single container.

  • LHS Episode #369: The Weekender LVII

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • Directing Traefik | Self-Hosted 28

    We get fancy with Traefik labels, and gush over some new Home Assistant features while saving our data from inevitable future failure.

  • TikTok and App Censorship

    Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman talk to Kyle Rankin and Petros Koutoupis about TikTok and who controls your phone.

