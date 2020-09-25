today's leftovers
7 Alternatives to Google Earth
Google Earth has received so much press coverage that many users will appreciate that it is one of the coolest applications to download. In brief, it is a feature-laden 3D virtual globe, map and geography browser which lets users zoom in on their world with fantastic detail. View satellite imagery, maps, terrain, 3D buildings and even explore galaxies in the sky. This application allows the exploration of rich geographical content, save toured places and share with others. The software maps the earth by the superimposition of images obtained from satellite imagery, aerial photography and GIS 3D globe.
Google Earth is undoubtedly a very impressive application, and it is extremely hard not to admire the wealth of features that it offers. Its satellite images are unrivaled, it provides useful and accurate statistical information, and the software has many practical benefits, such as helping to find locations and give driving directions. In terms of functionality, this application earns our highest praise. We use the software on a regular basis on both desktop and mobile devices (the latter under Android). However, while Google Earth is available to download without charge, Google do not release the software under an open source license.
In the past there have been attempts to reverse engineer Google Earth and implement its features in an open and extensible way. However, these actions were understandably frowned upon by Google. Instead we prefer to see the development of open source virtual globe software which uses freely licensed or public domain data. While the development of open source virtual globe applications may not, in itself, encourage Google to release its application or data under a similar license, it does give users the option to be able to have the freedom to do what they want. This route also helps to foster greater user community support to drive development often in the form of add-ons and plug-ins.
There are a number of applications which are credible open source alternatives to Google Earth. While none of the software applications featured in this article have all of the features offered by Google Earth (although some offer some different features), and they are not exactly comparable, they are all worthy of investigating.
Warzone 2100 Lands Vulkan Renderer, Adaptive V-Sync For 20+ Year Old Game
Warzone 2100 as the real-time strategy/tactics game that first premiered in 1999 before becoming open-source in 2004 and then fully open-source with game data in 2008 is now evolving in 2020 with Vulkan graphics support.
The open-source Warzone 2100 game not only has a Vulkan back-end that was merged today but also OpenGL ES 2.0/3.0 support for those wanting to relive this late 90's computer game on mobile/embedded devices having only GLES drivers.
[NetBSD] Curses Library Automated Testing
My GSoC project under NetBSD involves the development of the test framework of curses. This is the final blog report in a series of blog reports; you can look at the first report and second report of the series.
The first report gives a brief introduction of the project and some insights into the curses testframe through its architecture and language. To someone who wants to contribute to the test suite, this blog can act as the quick guide of how things work internally. Meanwhile, the second report discusses some of the concepts that were quite challenging for me to understand. I wanted to share them with those who may face such a challenge. Both of these reports also cover the progress made in various phases of the Summer of Code.
This being the final report in the series, I would love to share my experience throughout the project. I would be sharing some of the learning as well as caveats that I faced in the project.
[NetBSD] RumpKernel Syscall Fuzzing
The first and second coding period was entirely dedicated to fuzzing rumpkernel syscalls using hongfuzz. Initially a dumb fuzzer was developed to start fuzzing but it soon reached its limits.
For the duration of second coding peroid we concentrated on crash reproduction and adding grammar to the fuzzer which yielded in better results as we tested on a bug in ioctl with grammar. Although this works for now crash reproduction needs to be improved to generate a working c reproducer.
For the last coding period I have looked into the internals of syzkaller to understand how it pregenerates input and how it mutates data. I have continued to work on integrating buildrump.sh with build.sh. buildrump eases the task fo building the rumpkernel on any host for any target.
buildrump.sh is like a wrapper around build.sh to build the tools and rumpkernel from the source relevant to rumpkernel. So I worked to get buildrump.sh working with netbsd-src. Building the toolchain was successfull from netbsd-src. So binaries like rumpmake work just fine to continue building the rumpkernel.
Full Circle Magazine #161
Bandwidth for Video Conferencing
For the Linux Users of Victoria (LUV) I’ve run video conferences on Jitsi and BBB (see my previous post about BBB vs Jitsi [1]). One issue with video conferences is the bandwidth requirements.
The place I’m hosting my video conference server has a NBN link with allegedly 40Mb/s transmission speed and 100Mb/s reception speed. My tests show that it can transmit at about 37Mb/s and receive at speeds significantly higher than that but also quite a bit lower than 100Mb/s (around 60 or 70Mb/s). For a video conference server you have a small number of sources of video and audio and a larger number of targets as usually most people will have their microphones muted and video cameras turned off. This means that the transmission speed is the bottleneck. In every test the reception speed was well below half the transmission speed, so the tests confirmed my expectation that transmission was the only bottleneck, but the reception speed was higher than I had expected.
When we tested bandwidth use the maximum upload speed we saw was about 4MB/s (32Mb/s) with 8+ video cameras and maybe 20 people seeing some of the video (with a bit of lag). We used 3.5MB/s (28Mb/s) when we only had 6 cameras which seemed to be the maximum for good performance.
Get involved – Meet the TDF team
Joining a free and open source software project, such as LibreOffice, is a great way to build your skills, gain experience for future career options, meet new people – and have fun!
But sometimes, joining a large and well-established project can be a bit daunting at the start. So here we’ll introduce you to the small team at The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice. Most team members oversee certain sub-projects in the LibreOffice community – click on their names to learn more in interviews…
Emacs Builders (Together with Richard Stallman) Focus on Learn how to Construct a Extra 'Fashionable' Emacs
Lack of Qualified Linux Talent Impedes Enterprise Move to the Clouds
The Linux Foundation has been working to address the shortage of Linux talent for many years with a combination of training and certification exams.
Despite this, the breathtaking growth in Linux adoption, especially as the de facto OS of the cloud, means that there is still a shortage of qualified talent, according to Clyde Seepersad, senior vice president and general manager for training and certification at The Linux Foundation (LF).
“We are always supportive of developments in the training ecosystem which help address this gap. In particular, we are finding that demand for our performance-based certification exams continues to be gated by individuals not feeling adequately prepared,” he told LinuxInsider.
LF’s certification exams include Certified Kubernetes Administrator, Certified Kubernetes Application Developer, Linux Foundation Certified SysAdmin, and Linux Foundation Certified Engineer.
“ACG and LA both have excellent reputations for the quality of their open-source training content so we are pleased to see them come together to better serve the talent development needs of the open-source software ecosystem,” he added.
Last phase of the desktop wars?
Economic pressure will be on Microsoft to deprecate the emulation layer. Partly because it’s entirely a cost center. Partly because they want to reduce the complexity cost of running Azure. Every increment of Windows/Linux convergence helps with that – reduces administration and the expected volume of support traffic.
Eventually, Microsoft announces upcoming end-of-life on the Windows emulation. The OS itself , and its userland tools, has for some time already been Linux underneath a carefully preserved old-Windows UI. Third-party software providers stop shipping Windows binaries in favor of ELF binaries with a pure Linux API…
…and Linux finally wins the desktop wars, not by displacing Windows but by co-opting it. Perhaps this is always how it had to be.
Graphics: Coming Next in AMD and Mesa 20.3
France’s open data lab launches study into open source and education
Etalab, the French governmental open data lab, has begun a study on the importance of open source software in higher education and research. The study will identify open source use in education, and compare institutional strategies on open data and open access and the sovereignty of education.
Openwashing of Failing Swift by Apple
FreeBSD 12.2-BETA3 Now Available
The third BETA build of the 12.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.2-BETA3 amd64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA3 i386 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA3 powerpc GENERIC o 12.2-BETA3 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.2-BETA3 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.2-BETA3 armv6 RPI-B o 12.2-BETA3 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.2-BETA3 armv7 BEAGLEBONE o 12.2-BETA3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.2-BETA3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.2-BETA3 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.2-BETA3 armv7 RPI2 o 12.2-BETA3 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.2-BETA3 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.2-BETA3 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA3 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.2-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.2-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.2/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.2" branch. A summary of changes since 12.2-BETA2 includes: o An installation issue with certctl(8) had been fixed. o Read/write kstats for ZFS datasets had been added from OpenZFS. o The default vm.max_user_wired value had been increased. o The kern.geom.part.check_integrity sysctl(8) had been extended to work on GPT partitions. o The cxgbe(4) firmware had been updated to version 1.25.0.0. o Fixes for em(4) and igb(4) have been addressed. o A fix for a potential NFS server crash had been addressed. o A lock order reversal between NFS server and server-side krpc had been addressed. A list of changes since 12.1-RELEASE is available in the releng/12.2 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/12.2R/relnotes.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.2-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/12.2-BETA3/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. === Amazon EC2 AMI Images === FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: af-south-1 region: ami-085b7b5b76d8f88e1 eu-north-1 region: ami-0d2aaf811cd455b5d ap-south-1 region: ami-0c85211fa78c701f5 eu-west-3 region: ami-08c4c388a19042fb3 eu-west-2 region: ami-030841f586c12d392 eu-south-1 region: ami-035fcb9515104859e eu-west-1 region: ami-0d5e826250c10cd3a ap-northeast-2 region: ami-01adc51da511ea8fc me-south-1 region: ami-04b2ddbedee42d57a ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0e5b3fc6777cd037d sa-east-1 region: ami-08be6405809912e60 ca-central-1 region: ami-0c954a7d72d7b483c ap-east-1 region: ami-04377808aeca208a7 ap-southeast-1 region: ami-02e1e04501c308c0b ap-southeast-2 region: ami-0e9ae229b9ca55677 eu-central-1 region: ami-002e88141d3b00ee2 us-east-1 region: ami-0c678fade90df8f04 us-east-2 region: ami-0967c088cbf208659 us-west-1 region: ami-0dafae7edc2b2f376 us-west-2 region: ami-07e4d062d094f5364 FreeBSD/aarch64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: af-south-1 region: ami-07c05f6349125a1c7 eu-north-1 region: ami-041e507b80cb59335 ap-south-1 region: ami-064907659b94c4823 eu-west-3 region: ami-000c4a31405be8e94 eu-west-2 region: ami-0debbacd03a24e562 eu-south-1 region: ami-0c358e05477cd8b6b eu-west-1 region: ami-0fc48c1fef0e255f0 ap-northeast-2 region: ami-06bd715c00c4237b7 me-south-1 region: ami-04a671aa9611f8a74 ap-northeast-1 region: ami-008e0fa8be5e5c44c sa-east-1 region: ami-03c2f687354f086b4 ca-central-1 region: ami-0647aa16bc62701a3 ap-east-1 region: ami-08f54406159203762 ap-southeast-1 region: ami-007e5e33e3e4d9152 ap-southeast-2 region: ami-0a028a4f5beeed373 eu-central-1 region: ami-072e09d78436cf375 us-east-1 region: ami-0218fa187d85dc688 us-east-2 region: ami-06e8312e95743ce1a us-west-1 region: ami-0211983509f75ee9b us-west-2 region: ami-038188157f971a711 === Vagrant Images === FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running: % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-12.2-BETA3 % vagrant up === Upgrading === The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows: # freebsd-update upgrade -r 12.2-BETA3 During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly. # freebsd-update install The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing. # shutdown -r now After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components: # freebsd-update install It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 11.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland: # shutdown -r now Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files: # freebsd-update install
