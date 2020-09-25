This week in KDE: fixing up Plasma 5.20
Okular’s editable forms are no longer mis-rendered when inertially scrolling (Kezi Olio, Okular 1.11.2)
When your scanner can almost but not quite fit a particular page size, Skanlite will now display the option to scan to that page size anyway (e.g. 215mm wide scan beds now give you the option to scan using the US Letter page size) (Kåre Särs, libksane 20.12)
The text of Elisa’s keyboard shortcuts are now translated properly (Nikunj Goyal, Elisa 20.12)
Clearing the clipboard history on Wayland no longer crashes Plasma (David Edmundson, Plasma 5.20)
Improved the Plasma SVG cache heuristics such that various things which might sometimes be invisible after upgrading Plasma now show up like they’re supposed to (Arjen Hiemstra, Plasma 5.20)
On Wayland, clicking on a Task Manager entry while that entry’s tooltip is visible no longer crashes Plasma (Vlad Zahorodnii, Plasma 5.20)
On Wayland, clicking on a Task Manager thumbnail now activates that window, as you would expect (Marco Martin, Plasma 5.20)
Also: KDE Plasma 5.20 Should Be Crashing A Lot Less Under Wayland
