Now and Then: The Journey of 5 Open Source Linux Music Players
It’s fun to experiment with new software that isn’t anywhere near the polished article. But there’s associated risks, even with open source software. You’ll invest time and effort in learning new software. That software might never even see a stable release, it might be a big time sink even getting it up-and-running on your system. The upside is that promising software might turn overnight into a huge success, or it might be a slow burn success. And while there’s a huge array of open source successes, there’s been awful open source failures along the way. It can be a bumpy ride!
Back in 2016, we carried a feature looking at 5 music software that were highly promising. The five music programs are qomp, Lollypop, Yarock, Pragha, and Volumio.
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 150 is available for testing
The upcoming Core Update is available for testing: It brings an updated kernel, various package updates and bug fixes.
The IPFire kernel is now based on Linux 4.14.198 which brings various security and stability fixes in the network stack as well as improvements throughout the whole rest of the kernel.
In connection with this, the new Location database has received some bug fixes. Formerly, some networks could not be found in the extracted part of the database which was loaded into the kernel. This has been fixed and there will be no more false-positives for selected countries.
The 20 Best Build Automation Tools for Modern Software Development
Build automation tools are programs that speed up the whole software development process for enterprises. These are tools that take care of things like compiling the source code, packaging binary data, and maintaining automated testing. In a nutshell, they allow developers to get to the final executable as soon as possible while also taking care of many trivial tasks. Since the development process varies based on the choices of programming languages, target platforms, and deployment methods, so do these build automation tools.
8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Renderers
One of the many strengths of Linux is its good range of open source software for artists, photographers, animators, and designers. With inexpensive hardware, free software, and a modicum of talent and inspiration, anyone can create professional-looking computer graphics.
If you are new to computer graphics, it may not be clear what is meant by the term rendering. To clarify, rendering is the process of generating an image from a model (or a collection of models, known as a scene file) using computer software. This entails the computer software to perform calculations to translate the scene from a mathematical approximation to a 2D image. To generate the image, the scene file contains objects in a defined language or data structure, containing geometry, lighting, shading, texture, and viewpoint. This data is processed by the rendering software to generate a raster image file or a digital image.
