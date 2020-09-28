New YouTube Videos About GNU/Linux
-
Tmux Is Bloat: Use Abduco If You Want Terminal Sessions
Terminal sessions are obviously useful but Tmux is not the only way that you can make use of them, in fact if all you want is sessions running Tmux is a terrible idea but there is a much better solution. Abduco is a standalone terminal session manager that has everything you need from a session manager without also cramming in a terminal multiplexer.
-
Linux that Works and Looks like Windows
Well, this is weird... what kind of madman would put Metro UI and Cortana in this thing? Let's run some Windows setup programs on this.
-
So Much Turns Out To Be The Opposite Of What You Expected
Today, I spotted another boomer walking around in my yard. This boomer had some rather incoherent thoughts on how so much of the things he has gotten into, he went into them expecting one thing and instead got the opposite.
-
Should You Run Arch Linux on Your Servers?
I've decided to run Arch Linux for all my side projects (old and new). Here's my experiences and advice. TL;DR: There are some real advantages: package management, minimalism, and pay-as-you-go tech debt plans, among other things. If you're trying to use Arch Linux in your company's infrastructure, make sure you have a good image-building (and testing) process before proceeding
-
If Linux Ricing Is The Goal, Efficiency May Not Be Important
There's a lot of Linux software out their that doesn't seem like it has much of a use but if you reframe how you look at the software you start to realize that maybe that's not a bad thing. If your intention is linux ricing maybe it's not really an issue that's it's not the most productive way to do a task and I feel like it's important for me to cover that sort of content on that channel.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1528 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
3 Best Free and Open Source Linux Graphical FTP Clients
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a popular and time-honored method of transferring files to and from a remote network site. FTP is built on a client-server architecture and uses separate control and data connections between the client and server applications. The FTP client connects to the FTP server, and enables the user to send and retrieves files from that server. FTP is one of many different file transfer protocols that are used. Other examples include the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), BitTorrent, the SSH File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), and Secure Copy (SCP).
Getting Started with Inkscape
Welcome to the 1st part of computer graphic design for students. This is your easy guide to learn graphic editing with the software Inkscape. In this article you will learn both the theory and practice and followed by an exercise making your first design with logo and typography. Enjoy!
Top 10 Linux Distributions that still support 32-Bit Architecture
In case you own an old computer or laptop with out-of-date system resources but reliable hardware configuration, you’ve come to the right place because we’re going to list 10 Linux distributions that still support 32-bit architectures. These Linux distros will help you revive your PC and get it up to speed in no time. The reason why these lightweight Linux distros are still relevant and useful is that they only require low system resources and always provide high performance and lag-free user experience. Despite being the recommended choices for older PCs with 32-bit processors, the following Linux distros work great on newer hardware as well. They will provide good performance if you’re looking to use your PC for rather demanding tasks such as video rendering and editing, etc.
Recent comments
26 min 39 sec ago
39 min 40 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago