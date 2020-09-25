Language Selection

Audiocasts/Shows/YouTube Videos: Linux Action News, GNU World Order and More

GNU
Linux
  • Linux Action News 156

    Lenovo expands its Linux lineup in a big way, with 30 Ubuntu systems. And why Microsoft Edge on Linux might be more significant than you think.

    Plus, the latest Mozilla project being spun-out, and how Timescale might have a solution for a self-sustaining open-source business in the cloud era.

  • GNU World Order 373

    **madplay**, **abxtest**, and the **man** package of the **ap** Slackware package set.

  • Deepin 20: Big Sur? - Deepin v20 Review

    There is widespread adoption of a certain macOS design trend in the latest release of deepin. This desktop OS is beautiful in its latest iteration, but is the beauty only skin deep?

  • Why Choose Manjaro KDE Plasma 20.1?

    Manjaro 20.1 Mikah is one of the main players in desktop Linux. With the 20.1 release, I boot up the KDE Plasma edition to explore why you should consider this distribution if you value choice in your Linux OS.

  • Wait, there's a GNOME OS now?

    Yep, and now YOU can try it! With the new release of @GNOME 3.38, the developers also released something called GNOME OS. What's this all about? Jason has used it, and he fills you in on this cool initiative that aims to further improve one of the most popular Linux desktop environments.

  • Linux Laptops Have A Price Problem

    Want to see more Linux laptops built and priced for the average PC user? It needs to happen, but the people covering Linux are part of the problem. And that includes me! So how do we solve this?

  • JC's Top 5 Linux Myths
Review: Linuxfx 10.6

The Linuxfx distribution, which is sometimes referred to as "Windowsfx" on the project's website and in various applications, is based on Linux Mint and appears to one have overarching goal: to look and act as much like Microsoft Windows 10 as possible. The distribution does this by adjusting the desktop, theme, icons, and settings panel to look as much like Microsoft's operating system as possible. The project then adds in WINE, a virtual assistant application, and adjusts application launchers to resemble those used by Windows. Under the hood though Linuxfx is still very much running Linux Mint packages as its base with the Cinnamon desktop environment. I was surprised to find the distribution's recent stable release, 10.5, has been removed from the project's download mirrors. The only edition available to me was a new version labablled 10.6 which runs on 64-bit (x86_64) machines exclusively. The download for this live media is 3.8GB in size. Note: Following writing this review, just before publication, the Linuxfx team removed the free downloads for version 10.6 (and earlier versions of the distribution) from their website. The distribution is now a commercial offering. Read more

LibreOffice 10th Anniversary

Today is LibreOffice 10th Anniversary: it is a significant achievement for the project, and a date to remember for all community members. We have created a video based on pictures of community members and a few events, in two versions: a long one, for blogs and websites, and a short version for social media. Read more

Linux 5.9 RC7

  • Linux 5.9-rc7
    So we finally have all the issues I know about sorted out - the fix
for the VM issue I mentioned in the rc6 announcement is here, as is
the fix for the slab corruption issue that was separately discussed,
along with another silly page locking bug one-liner fix.

But while I do now know of any remaining gating issues any more, the
fixes came in fairly late. So unless I feel insanely optimistic and/or
a burning bush tells me that everything is bug-free, my plan right now
is that I'll do another rc next Sunday rather than the final 5.9
release. And btw, please no more burning bushes. We're kind of
sensitive about those on the West coast right now.

Anyway, while the MM side is what kept me on my toes last week, most
of the changes here are actually drivers and networking. And
networking drivers. With a small smattering of documentation and
filesystem fixes and other noise thrown in.

Shortlog appended, but what I really hope you all will do is to give
it a nice good testing. One extra week or rc kernels will help, but
only if people actually try this out.

So.. Please?

              Linus
  • Kernel prepatch 5.9-rc7

    The 5.9-rc7 kernel prepatch is out for testing. "But while I do now know of any remaining gating issues any more, the fixes came in fairly late. So unless I feel insanely optimistic and/or a burning bush tells me that everything is bug-free, my plan right now is that I'll do another rc next Sunday rather than the final 5.9 release. And btw, please no more burning bushes. We're kind of sensitive about those on the West coast right now."

  • Linux 5.9 Stable Expected In Two Weeks, But For Now Is Linux 5.9-rc7

    Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.9-rc7 as the newest weekly test candidate for Linux 5.9. Due to the regressions encountered this cycle and prominent issues being resolved late, he's looking at releasing Linux 5.9 in two weeks time rather than next week.

