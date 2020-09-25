Language Selection

Tiny Rock Pi S and Raspberry Pi

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 28th of September 2020 04:10:48 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Hardware

  • Tiny Rock Pi S SBC gets 802.3af PoE & audio HAT add-on board

    Powered by a Rockchip RK3308 quad-core Cortex-A35 processor, Radxa Rock Pi S single board computer was launched with specifications listing PoE support via an add-on board. Just one little problem though: it was not available for sale.

    The good news is that Radxa has now launched a PoE HAT for the Linux SBC adding support for 802.3af PoE up to 10W input, making it one of the smallest single board computers with PoE support in the world, and adding audio features with a 3.5mm audio jack, and an FPC connector for a microphone array. It can be purchased on Seeed Studio for $13.00.

  • Raspberry Pi: Five handy home office projects to try

    Initially designed as a low-cost computing board for teaching kids to code, the Raspberry Pi has since evolved into a fully fledged PC comfortably capable of replacing your desktop setup. At the same time, the board's legions of dedicated fans have ensured a steady stream of ingenious open-source projects: media center, weather station, virtual assistant, Lego-powered book scanner – if you can imagine it, the chances are it's been done.

    [...]

    Cybersecurity has become a major concern for companies while their employees are working from home, who now have far less visibility on the devices being used to access corporate data. While a Raspberry Pi won't provide the solution for IT admins, it can be modified into a handy network-monitoring tool that will allow you to keep an eye on devices and data connecting to your home network.

  • Iain R. Learmonth: Multicast IPTV

    For almost a decade, I’ve been very slowly making progress on a multicast IPTV system. Recently I’ve made a significant leap forward in this project, and I wanted to write a little on the topic so I’ll have something to look at when I pick this up next. I was aspiring to have a useable system by the end of today, but for a couple of reasons, it wasn’t possible.

    [...]

    The Raspberry Pi devices will run DVBlast, an open-source DVB demultiplexer and streaming server. Each of the tuners will be tuned to a different transponder giving me the ability to stream any combination of available channels simultaneously. This is everything that would be needed to watch TV on PCs on the home network with VLC.

    I’ve not yet worked out if Kodi will accept multicast streams as a TV source, but I do know that Tvheadend will. Tvheadend can also act as a PVR to record programmes for later playback so is useful even if the multicast streams can be viewed directly.

    So how far did I get? I have built two Raspberry Pis in cases with the DVB-T hats on. They need to sit in the lounge as that’s where the antenna comes down from the roof. There’s no wired network connection in the lounge. I planned to use an OpenBSD box as a gateway, bridging the wireless network to a wired network.

More in Tux Machines

Review: Linuxfx 10.6

The Linuxfx distribution, which is sometimes referred to as "Windowsfx" on the project's website and in various applications, is based on Linux Mint and appears to one have overarching goal: to look and act as much like Microsoft Windows 10 as possible. The distribution does this by adjusting the desktop, theme, icons, and settings panel to look as much like Microsoft's operating system as possible. The project then adds in WINE, a virtual assistant application, and adjusts application launchers to resemble those used by Windows. Under the hood though Linuxfx is still very much running Linux Mint packages as its base with the Cinnamon desktop environment. I was surprised to find the distribution's recent stable release, 10.5, has been removed from the project's download mirrors. The only edition available to me was a new version labablled 10.6 which runs on 64-bit (x86_64) machines exclusively. The download for this live media is 3.8GB in size. Note: Following writing this review, just before publication, the Linuxfx team removed the free downloads for version 10.6 (and earlier versions of the distribution) from their website. The distribution is now a commercial offering. Read more

LibreOffice 10th Anniversary

Today is LibreOffice 10th Anniversary: it is a significant achievement for the project, and a date to remember for all community members. We have created a video based on pictures of community members and a few events, in two versions: a long one, for blogs and websites, and a short version for social media. Read more

Linux 5.9 RC7

  • Linux 5.9-rc7
    So we finally have all the issues I know about sorted out - the fix
for the VM issue I mentioned in the rc6 announcement is here, as is
the fix for the slab corruption issue that was separately discussed,
along with another silly page locking bug one-liner fix.

But while I do now know of any remaining gating issues any more, the
fixes came in fairly late. So unless I feel insanely optimistic and/or
a burning bush tells me that everything is bug-free, my plan right now
is that I'll do another rc next Sunday rather than the final 5.9
release. And btw, please no more burning bushes. We're kind of
sensitive about those on the West coast right now.

Anyway, while the MM side is what kept me on my toes last week, most
of the changes here are actually drivers and networking. And
networking drivers. With a small smattering of documentation and
filesystem fixes and other noise thrown in.

Shortlog appended, but what I really hope you all will do is to give
it a nice good testing. One extra week or rc kernels will help, but
only if people actually try this out.

So.. Please?

              Linus
  • Kernel prepatch 5.9-rc7

    The 5.9-rc7 kernel prepatch is out for testing. "But while I do now know of any remaining gating issues any more, the fixes came in fairly late. So unless I feel insanely optimistic and/or a burning bush tells me that everything is bug-free, my plan right now is that I'll do another rc next Sunday rather than the final 5.9 release. And btw, please no more burning bushes. We're kind of sensitive about those on the West coast right now."

  • Linux 5.9 Stable Expected In Two Weeks, But For Now Is Linux 5.9-rc7

    Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.9-rc7 as the newest weekly test candidate for Linux 5.9. Due to the regressions encountered this cycle and prominent issues being resolved late, he's looking at releasing Linux 5.9 in two weeks time rather than next week.

Today in Techrights

