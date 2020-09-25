Linux 5.10: Freedreno/MSM Driver and Broadcom Ethernet
-
MSM Adreno DRM Driver For Linux 5.10 Has DisplayPort, Per-Process Pagetables
Rob Clark who founded the Freedreno/MSM driver project and current Googler sent in the MSM direct rendering manager driver updates targeting the upcoming Linux 5.10 merge window. This time around the Adreno kernel graphics/display driver has some notable additions.
With Linux 5.10 the MSM DRM driver now has DisplayPort output support for Adreno hardware with DP outputs.
-
Broadcom Has 200G Ethernet Link Speed Support Coming To Its Driver For Linux 5.10
Broadcom engineers have prepared their Linux network driver infrastructure for supporting 200G link speeds.
Coming to Broadcom's "bnxt_en" Linux network driver in Linux 5.10 are the necessary alterations for handling 200G links. It was back in late 2018 when Broadcom first announced the world's first 200G Ethernet controller utilizing 50G PAM-4 and PCI Express 4.0. Now as we approach the end of 2020 and prepping for an interesting 2021 of new hardware, bnxt_en is ready with this 200G Ethernet link speed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 871 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Default window manager switched to CTWM in NetBSD-current
For more than 20 years, NetBSD has shipped X11 with the "classic" default window manager of twm. However, it's been showing its age for a long time now. In 2015, ctwm was imported, but after that no progress was made. ctwm is a fork of twm with some extra features - the primary advantages are that it's still incredibly lightweight, but highly configurable, and has support for virtual desktops, as well as a NetBSD-compatible license and ongoing development. Thanks to its configuration options, we can provide a default experience that's much more usable to people experienced with other operating systems.
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Touchégg 2.0.0 Released: A Linux Multi-Touch Gesture Recognizer App
For years, it has continued to work in every desktop environment. However, as the Linux desktop has advanced a lot, Touchégg fails to work on desktop environments using modern technologies like Wayland compositor. Therefore, Jose has now revised, completely rewrote the old version, and released a new version 2.0.0 after more than years of gap. The new release aims to make the app compatible with new technology stacks incorporated in GNOME, KDE, and other desktops.
Linux 5.10: Freedreno/MSM Driver and Broadcom Ethernet
Recent comments
2 hours 42 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
17 hours 58 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago