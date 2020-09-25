today's leftovers
Google announces another three games confirmed for Stadia
As Google continue to build up Stadia, they're gradually announcing more games coming and we have another three smaller indie titles now confirmed.
The first is Cake Bash, arriving on October 15 which is a four player party game where assorted forms of cake beat each other up. It sounds pretty amusing.
Nuno Pinheir: Week log O¹
In a nutshell, did some stuff, then done it again was happy with parts of it, and finaly ended the week on a positive note with a talk on QtCon brazil 2020
Maui Weekly Report 6
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project progress.
Linux Weekly Roundup #97
We had another exciting week in the world of Linux Releases with the releases of, Enso 0.4, KaOS 2020.09, EndeavourOS 2020.09.20, Linux Lite 5.2-rc1, Bluestar 5.8.10, and Debian 10.6.
Stream details, video details and come help out!
The schedule for the conference has been published for the conference and can be found in the CFP system. Please check out all the great talks we have!
Norbert Preining: Cinnamon for Debian – imminent removal from testing
I have been more or less maintaining Cinnamon now for quite some time, but using it only sporadically due to my switch to KDE/Plasma. Currently, Cinnamon’s cjs package depends on mozjs52, which also is probably going to be orphaned soon. This will precipitate a lot of changes, not the least being Cinnamon being removed from Debian/testing.
Cherrytree
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Cherrytree
What is Odoo? Odoo, More than an ERP Software
What is Odoo? Odoo is open source business management software. Odoo is web based software. Odoo, formerly known as OpenERP, was a traditional ERP player. In this article, we are going to see Odoo is really more than an ERP Software.
Things started to change for OpenERP as they built a network of 500+ partners worldwide. In 2013, they beheld 2.000.000 users worldwide backed by a robust open-source community.
Microsoft issues warning about actively exploited Zerologon vulnerability in Windows
It is just days since the CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) issued an emergency warning about a critical Windows vulnerability. Now Microsoft has issued a warning that the vulnerability is being actively exploited and the company is "actively tracking threat actor activity".
The Netlogon EoP vulnerability (CVE-2020-1472) is concerning not just because of its severity, but because of the fact that it can be exploited in a matter of seconds. The security issue affects Windows Server 2008 and above, and enables an attacker to gain admin control of a domain.
ARDC sponsors the Reproducible Builds project
The Reproducible Builds project is pleased to announce a donation from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) in support of its goals. ARDC’s contribution will propel the Reproducible Builds project’s efforts in ensuring the future health, security and sustainability of our increasingly digital society.
Default window manager switched to CTWM in NetBSD-current
For more than 20 years, NetBSD has shipped X11 with the "classic" default window manager of twm. However, it's been showing its age for a long time now. In 2015, ctwm was imported, but after that no progress was made. ctwm is a fork of twm with some extra features - the primary advantages are that it's still incredibly lightweight, but highly configurable, and has support for virtual desktops, as well as a NetBSD-compatible license and ongoing development. Thanks to its configuration options, we can provide a default experience that's much more usable to people experienced with other operating systems.
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Touchégg 2.0.0 Released: A Linux Multi-Touch Gesture Recognizer App
For years, it has continued to work in every desktop environment. However, as the Linux desktop has advanced a lot, Touchégg fails to work on desktop environments using modern technologies like Wayland compositor. Therefore, Jose has now revised, completely rewrote the old version, and released a new version 2.0.0 after more than years of gap. The new release aims to make the app compatible with new technology stacks incorporated in GNOME, KDE, and other desktops.
Linux 5.10: Freedreno/MSM Driver and Broadcom Ethernet
