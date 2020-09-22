Games: OpenRCT2, Vecter, Dwerve, ScummVM, Warzone 2100, OGRE and Cassette Beasts
RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 continues living with a new release of OpenRCT2
OpenRCT2 is the free and open source game engine reimplementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, adding in many advanced featured and cross-platform support.
Another new update is out now with the v0.3.1 "Self Defence Against Fresh Fruit" release that went up on Septembet 27, 2020. Quite a wonderful sounding set of new features too like 2x and 4x zoom level options (which require the use of the OpenGL renderer), there's a new API for listening and communicating over TCP which they mentioned could be used towards things like Twitch integration, their API expanded to expose more for people to hook into like scenery placement / removal and there's even new snowy weather types like a blizzard.
With an incredible neon style, Vecter is an infinite racing-shooter that is now on Linux
Vecter from developer Taranasus is a free infinite racing game all about lasting as long as possible and destroying anything in your way. The idea in Vecter is that it constantly tries to destroy you while you race. There's obstacles, enemies, power-ups sometimes to help and more on the way as it's further developed.
After launching into Early Access in November 2019, it's now officially on Linux too. Curiously, the developer mentioned in their release announcement how they're actually using Linux themselves now as Manjaro is the main system on their laptop.
While it's currently in Early Access they have said a full release is planned for October 15. You can play it right now officially on Linux direct from Steam.
Funded and on the way to Linux, Dwerve mixes Tower Defence with dungeon crawling
After a slick limited-time demo and a Kickstarter campaign, the dungeon crawling / tower defence hybrid Dwerve has now managed to complete the campaign and get fully funded. It's a blend of genres that's not usually done, you often get one or the other and to see them blended together like this seems like it could work real nicely.
The Kickstarter campaign managed to finish with $53,750 pledged and they went through multiple special stretch-goals, which are funding points for them to confirm certain features like a Mario-styled overworld map, a boss-rush mode, more enemies and so on.
Play more classics including one from 1976 with a new ScummVM release
ScummVM, the awesome all-in-one solution for playing tons of classic adventure and RPGs has a brand new release available which expands the games supported.
Release 2.2.0 "Interactive Fantasy" is out and it's quite the history lesson. One of the noteworthy titles they mention that's newly supported is Colossal Cave Adventure, which originally released in 1976 and is known as the first work of interactive fiction in gaming.
Their support of other interactive fiction games expanded dramatically too as they pulled in support for more game engines like ADRIFT, AdvSys, AGT, Level 9, ZCode and more. They said this has given ScummVM support for around 1,600 more titles.
ScummVM “Interactive Fantasy” 2.2.0 Sees the Light
A new release of ScummVM is ready. This is a thrilling one because we are embracing adventure games as far back as 1976! That’s right, the infamous Colossal Cave Adventure, the very first Interactive Fiction game, is now supported by ScummVM.
Warzone 2100 to get a graphics boost with Vulkan support
The free and open source RTS Warzone 2100 continues advancing, with a big graphics rendering overhaul recently merged in ready for the next release.
Originally developed by Pumpkin Studios and published by Eidos Interactive, released as open source in 2004 and the legacy of it continues on as a completely free game. Quite an innovative RTS at the time too, very different to anything else that was out. One I remember spending a great many hours on!
Graphics rendering engine 'OGRE' to gain Vulkan support in the 2.3 release
As another win for both open standards and modern graphics APIs, the classic and continually improving open source graphics rendering engine OGRE will get Vulkan support in the upcoming 2.3 release.
Need a quick primer on what OGRE is? It's a scene-oriented, flexible 3D engine written in C++ designed to make it easier and more intuitive for developers to produce applications utilising hardware-accelerated 3D graphics. The class library abstracts all the details of using the underlying system libraries like Direct3D and OpenGL and provides an interface based on world objects and other intuitive classes.
Some time ago, back in November 2019 they announced Vulkan support had been started but it was early days for it. We got an official update on this on September 26, 2020 as their blog post announced that Vulkan support will be landing in the OGRE 2.3 release (along with Android support).
Check out some open world gameplay from the upcoming Cassette Beasts
Cassette Beasts is the in-development title from Bytten Studio (previously Lenna's Inception), which is an open-world monster capture / transformation RPG inspired by Pokemon Fusion.
Being made in Godot Engine, it's a very promising looking game with a fun take on the monster capture genre with the spin that you transform into these creatures using retro cassette tapes.
