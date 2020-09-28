dupeGuru – find duplicate files

Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates. dupeGuru is a cross-platform GUI tool to find duplicate files in a system. It has three modes, Standard, Music and Picture, with each mode having its own scan types and unique features. dupeGuru is written in Python.

First Look at Manjaro Deepin Edition: Deepin Beauty Powered by Arch Linux

New editions of Manjaro Linux are in the works, Manjaro Deepin Edition with the Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) and Manjaro UKUI Edition with Ubuntu Kylin’s UKUI desktop environment, and today I want to give you a first look at Manjaro Deepin Edition. If you ever wanted to use Manjaro Linux with the beautiful and futuristic Deepin Desktop Environment, the Manjaro Deepin Edition will let you do just that without the hustle of installing the Deepin Desktop from the repositories on top of a barebone Manjaro Linux installation. Developed as part of the recently released Manjaro 20.1 “Mikah” series, the Deepin Edition promises an out-of-the-box Deepin Desktop experience powered by all the goodies that the Arch Linux and Manjaro Linux distributions have to offer. [...] Until the Manjaro team decides which apps will land in the final release, I invite you to download the Deepin Edition of Manjaro Linux below and take it for a spin yourself on your personal computer. Do let me know what you think about it in the comments below, but keep in mind that this is a pre-release version so don’t install it on a production machine.

Drawing is an Open Source MS-Paint Type of App for Linux Desktop

For people introduced to computers with Windows XP (or earlier version), MS Paint was an amusing application from sketching random stuff. In a world dominated with Photoshop and GIMP, the paint applications still hold some relevance. There are several painting applications available for Linux, and I am going to add one more to this list. The app is unsurprisingly called Drawing and you can use it on both Linux desktop and Linux smartphones.