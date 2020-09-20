Screencasts of Debian 10.6 Cinnamon and Enso OS 0.4
-
Debian 10.6 Cinnamon
Today we are looking at Debian 10.6 with the Cinnamon desktop environment. It comes with Linux Kernel 4.19, Cinnamon 3.8, and uses about 800MB of ram. I have big respect for Debian, as it is the big daddy of Linux Distros. Enjoy!
-
Debian 10.6 Cinnamon Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Debian 10.6 Cinnamon.
-
Enso OS 0.4 overview | greener, simpler computing.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Enso OS 0.4 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 784 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Screencasts of Debian 10.6 Cinnamon and Enso OS 0.4
Audiocasts/Shows: POSIX, TWIL and Going Linux
dupeGuru – find duplicate files
Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates. dupeGuru is a cross-platform GUI tool to find duplicate files in a system. It has three modes, Standard, Music and Picture, with each mode having its own scan types and unique features. dupeGuru is written in Python.
Recent comments
1 hour 18 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 7 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago