- [Meme] Running Public (or Private) Interest Groups for Profit
- The Concept of Martyrdom in Free Software and the Threat of Demonisation in the Media
- More Money Does Not Necessarily Mean More Stable Organisations
- EPO Management Looks for New and 'Innovative' Ways to Exploit Scientists and Distract From EPO Corruption
- Before the New York Times Did a Number on Donald Trump It Changed Bill Gates' Tune
- Links 28/9/2020: Linux 5.9 RC7, Review of Linuxfx 10.6, OpenSSH 8.4
- Speaking Through Spokespeople is a Sign of Weakness, Such as Non-Denying and False Denials (or: Bill Gates Never Denied His Connections to MIT Through Jeffrey Epstein)
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, September 27, 2020
- Accounting for Debconf 19 Travel... in 2020
- Don't Let Microsoft Make 'Open Source' Synonymous With Proprietary Monopoly GitHub
Screencasts of Debian 10.6 Cinnamon and Enso OS 0.4
Audiocasts/Shows: POSIX, TWIL and Going Linux
dupeGuru – find duplicate files
Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates. dupeGuru is a cross-platform GUI tool to find duplicate files in a system. It has three modes, Standard, Music and Picture, with each mode having its own scan types and unique features. dupeGuru is written in Python.
