Microsoft 365 outage affects multiple services
Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said late Monday a recent change it introduced likely caused a major outage, affecting users' access to multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams.
The developer of Windows and Office software said it did not “observe an increase in successful connections” even after it rolled back the change to mitigate the impact.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 868 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Two more articles about it
Microsoft says it has resolved its Microsoft 365 service outage [iophk: Windows TCO]
Microsoft’s Office 365 Back From Outage Lasting Several Hours