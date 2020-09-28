Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (curl, libdbi-perl, linux-4.19, lua5.3, mediawiki, nfdump, openssl1.0, qt4-x11, qtbase-opensource-src, ruby-gon, and yaws), Fedora (f2fs-tools, grub2, libxml2, perl-DBI, singularity, xawtv, and xen), Mageia (cifs-utils, kio-extras, libproxy, mbedtls, nodejs, novnc, and pdns), openSUSE (bcm43xx-firmware, chromium, conmon, fuse-overlayfs, libcontainers-common, podman, firefox, libqt4, libqt5-qtbase, openldap2, ovmf, pdns, rubygem-actionpack-5_1, and tiff), SUSE (firefox, go1.14, ImageMagick, and libqt5-qtbase), and Ubuntu (firefox, gnuplot, libquicktime, miniupnpd, ruby-sanitize, and sudo).
-
Mac, Linux Users Now Targeted by FinSpy Variants
FinSpy has returned in new campaigns targeting dissident organizations in Egypt – and researchers uncovered new samples of the spyware targeting macOS and Linux users.
The FinSpy commercial spyware is back in recently observed campaigns against organizations and activists in Egypt. While the spyware previously targeted Windows, iOS and Android users, researchers have discovered these campaigns using new variants that target macOS and Linux users.
-
Major hospital system hit with cyberattack, potentially largest in U.S. history [iophk: Windows kills]
Universal Health Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but posted a statement to its website that its company-wide network “is currently offline, due to an IT security issue. One person familiar with the company’s response efforts who was not authorized to speak to the press said that the attack “looks and smells like ransomware.”
-
Ransomware reportedly to blame for outage at US hospital chain [iophk: Windows kills]
The hospital system, which has more than 400 locations in the US and the UK, said in a statement on Monday that its IT network across several facilities was offline “due to an IT security issue.” No patient or employee data appears to have been compromised, according to the statement, which did not mention malware or ransomware.
-
Cyberattack hobbles major hospital chain’s US facilities [iophk: Windows kills]
Universal Health Services Inc., which operates more than 250 hospitals and other clinical facilities in the U.S., blamed the outage on an unspecified IT “security issue” in a statement posted to its website Monday but provided no details about the incident, such as how many facilities were affected and whether patients had to be diverted to other hospitals.
-
Cybersecurity Software Firm McAfee Files for Nasdaq IPO
The San Jose, California-based company listed the size of the offering as $100 million in a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The amount is a placeholder that will likely change.
McAfee’s planned offering is part of a software IPO boom this year. The biggest listing for an operating company on a U.S. exchange is software maker Snowflake Inc., which raised $3.86 billion including so-called greenshoe shares this month.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 838 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
12 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago