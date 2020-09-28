Present Slides in Linux Terminal With This Nifty Python Tool
There are so many amusing and fun stuff you can do in the terminal. Making and presenting slides is just one of them.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 905 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
12 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago