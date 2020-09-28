Mesa 20.2.0
mesa 20.2.0
Hi list, After a long wait, mesa 20.2.0 is now available. This is the first stable release of the series, but it's also been a very long time since the last release, and as such I'd like to reiterate that those looking for the most stable experience will likely want to wait for mesa 20.2.1. I'm back to the office and finally getting back in the swing of things after a long vacation, so expect more regular releases for the 20.2 series from here on out. shortlog ======== Alyssa Rosenzweig (1): pan/bit: Set d3d=true for CMP tests Andrey Vostrikov (1): egl/x11: Free memory allocated for reply structures on error Bas Nieuwenhuizen (7): radv: Fix threading issue with submission refcounts. radv: Avoid deadlock on bo_list. spirv: Deal with glslang not setting NonUniform on constructors. radeonsi: Work around Wasteland 2 bug. spirv: Deal with glslang bug not setting the decoration for stores. ac/surface: Fix depth import on GFX6-GFX8. st/mesa: Deal with empty textures/buffers in semaphore wait/signal. Boris Brezillon (1): spirv: Add a vtn_get_mem_operands() helper Danylo Piliaiev (5): intel/compiler: Fix pointer arithmetic when reading shader assembly glsl: Eliminate assigments to out-of-bounds elements of vector nir/lower_io: Eliminate oob writes and return zero for oob reads nir/large_constants: Eliminate out-of-bounds writes to large constants nir/lower_samplers: Clamp out-of-bounds access to array of samplers Dave Airlie (2): llvmpipe: include gallivm perf flags in shader cache. gallivm: disable brilinear for lod bias and explicit lod. Dylan Baker (7): .pick_status.json: Update to ef980ac0c1cd65993ba0c1d20e1c09b45bfef99d fix: gallivm: disable brilenear for lod bias and explicit lod. .pick_status.json: Update to a1f46d7b6943699e5efb60fbcfdd1450db85adb1 amd/ac_surface: convert tabs to 3 spaces .pick_status.json: Update to 90b98c06493f8a9759e5496d5ec91fb60edf7b92 .pick_status.json: Update to 472a20c5fc0feda0f074b4ff95fd7c7a6305c8cd VERSION: bump for 20.2.0 release Eric Anholt (4): gallium/tgsi_exec: Fix up NumOutputs counting freedreno: Make the pack struct have a .qword for wide addresses. turnip: Fix truncation of CS shader iovas to 32 bits. turnip: Fix truncation of iovas to 32 bits in queries. Eric Engestrom (1): meson: drop leftover PTHREAD_SETAFFINITY_IN_NP_HEADER Erik Faye-Lund (1): mesa: handle GL_FRONT after translating to it Icecream95 (1): pan/mdg: Fix spilling of non-32-bit types Jason Ekstrand (6): intel/fs: Don't copy-propagate stride=0 sources into ddx/ddy iris: Re-emit push constants if we have a varying workgroup size spirv: Run repair_ssa if there are discard instructions nir: More NIR_MAX_VEC_COMPONENTS fixes intel/fs/swsb: SCHEDULING_FENCE only emits SYNC_NOP radeonsi: Only call nir_lower_var_copies at the end of the opt loop Jesse Natalie (2): nir: More NIR_MAX_VEC_COMPONENTS fixes glsl_type: Add packed to structure type comparison for hash map Jonathan Gray (6): anv: use os_get_total_physical_memory() util/os_misc: add os_get_available_system_memory() anv: use os_get_available_system_memory() util/os_misc: os_get_available_system_memory() for OpenBSD radv: remove seccomp includes vulkan: make VK_TIME_DOMAIN_CLOCK_MONOTONIC_RAW_EXT conditional Jordan Justen (1): anv, iris: Set MediaSamplerDOPClockGateEnable for gen12+ Karol Herbst (1): spirv: extract switch parsing into its own function Lionel Landwerlin (3): intel/perf: store query symbol name intel/perf: fix raw query kernel metric selection intel/compiler: fixup Gen12 workaround for array sizes Marcin Ślusarz (4): anv: refresh cached current batch bo after emitting some commands anv: fix minor gen_ioctl(I915_PERF_IOCTL_CONFIG) error handling issue intel/perf: split load_oa_metrics intel/perf: export performance counters sorted by [group|set] and name Marek Olšák (2): ac/llvm: fix unaligned VS input loads on gfx10.3 Revert "ac: generate FMA for inexact instructions for radeonsi" Mauro Rossi (1): android: freedreno/common: add libmesa_git_sha1 static dependency Michel Dänzer (1): ci: Use ignore_scheduled_pipelines anchor in .radeonsi-rules Michel Zou (1): swr: fix build with mingw Mike Blumenkrantz (1): zink: reorder create_stream_output_target to fix failure case leak Nanley Chery (2): iris: Fix aux assertion in resource_get_handle blorp: Fix alignment test for HIZ_CCS_WT fast-clears Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (9): mesa/st: introduce PIPE_CAP_NO_CLIP_ON_COPY_TEX radeonsi: enable PIPE_CAP_NO_CLIP_ON_COPY_TEX ac/llvm: add option to clamp division by zero radeonsi,driconf: add clamp_div_by_zero option radeonsi: use radeonsi_clamp_div_by_zero for SPECviewperf13, Road Redemption glsl: fix per_vertex_accumulator::fields size r600/uvd: set dec->bs_ptr = NULL on unmap radeon/vcn: set dec->bs_ptr = NULL on unmap mesa: fix glUniform* when a struct contains a bindless sampler Pierre-Loup A. Griffais (2): radv: fix null descriptor for dynamic buffers radv: fix vertex buffer null descriptors Qiang Yu (4): radeonsi: fix syncobj wait timeout radeonsi: fix user fence space when MCBP is enabled radeonsi: fix max syncobj wait timeout radeonsi: fix user fence GPU address Rhys Perry (7): aco: fix byte_align_scalar for 3 dword vectors aco: fix one-off error in Operand(uint16_t) nir/opt_if: fix opt_if_merge when destination branch has a jump aco: fix v_writelane_b32 with two sgprs aco: don't apply constant to SDWA on GFX8 radv: initialize with expanded cmask if the destination layout needs it radv,aco: fix reading primitive ID in FS after TES Samuel Pitoiset (3): aco: handle unaligned loads on GFX10.3 spirv: fix emitting switch cases that directly jump to the merge block radv: fix transform feedback crashes if pCounterBufferOffsets is NULL Timur Kristóf (1): aco: Fix emit_boolean_exclusive_scan in wave32 mode. Tony Wasserka (3): radv: Fix various non-critical integer overflows aco: Fix integer overflows when emitting parallel copies during RA amd/common: Fix various non-critical integer overflows Vinson Lee (4): freedreno: Fix file descriptor leak. svga: Fix unused printf argument. freedreno: Check file descriptor before write. panfrost: Delete debug allocated syncobj. git tag: mesa-20.2.0
Mesa 20.2 Released With RADV ACO By Default, Initial RDNA2 Graphics Support
Mesa 20.2 has managed to release just before the end of the the quarter. This Mesa Q3'2020 graphics driver update is coming out about one month behind schedule but the wait is worthwhile given many open-source OpenGL and Vulkan driver updates.
There is new GPU support, RADV is using the ACO shader compiler by default, much better LLVMpipe OpenGL support, new Vulkan extensions, and much more.
Open source graphics drivers get a boost with Mesa 20.2.0 out now
The latest and greatest in open source graphics drivers has released with Mesa 20.2.0, although you should wait on it if you're after a stable experience.
As always, the Mesa team suggest waiting on at least the first bug fix release with Mesa 20.2.1 which is usually out within a few weeks. Developer Dylan Baker who announced the new release mentioned to expect some more regular releases for the 20.2 series, as they're back from a long vacation.
What's new? Lots, as always. Support for new Vulkan extensions, added support for new GPUs including initial work done for AMD's upcoming RDNA 2 noted as "gfx10.3", expanded GLES 3.2 and OpenGL 4.5 support for LLVMpipe, lots of work on the Panfrost driver for Mali GPUs. You can find some release notes for Mesa 20.2.0 here.
