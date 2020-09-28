Module and dev kit run Linux on Arria 10 FPGA SoC IWave’s “Arria 10 SoC SOM” and “Arria 10 SoC FPGA” dev kit run Linux 4.9.78 on Intel’s hybrid Arm/FPGA Arria 10 GX and SX SoCs along with PCIe, GbE, 10GbE SFP+, FMC, and PMOD. Back in 2016, IWave launched an Arria 10 SoC Module featuring Intel/Altera’s Arria 10 SX SoC. Now, the company has launched a similarly 95 x 75mm Arria 10 SoC SOM, which is also referred to as the iW-RainboW-G24M. Designed for test and measurement, control and intelligence, diagnostic medical imaging, wireless infrastructure, radar, and automation applications, the module supports Linux 4.9.78 and is available with an Arria 10 SoC FPGA Development Kit (see farther below).

Games: KAPIA, Atari VCS and More 3D adventure KAPIA sees a young girl and her grandfather try to save the world What could be a sweet tale of family and saving the world, KAPIA is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter with Linux support planned if they hit a stretch-goal. KAPIA tells the story of a small girl and her grandfather in the funky apocalyptic world of KAPIA. Set after the "World Union" has collapsed and nations split from each other, all while a "mysterious intelligent infection" has forced people to live under a city in lockdown. That…sounds a little familiar to what's going on with COVID19 in some way.

Atari VCS backers on IndieGoGo might actually get their units soon I almost can't believe it. The retro console Atari VCS might actually be shipping soon, as their initial production run sounds like it went well. After so many delays, a lack of clear communication often and still next to no games actually announced for it, IndieGoGo backers on the original campaign will get it in their hands first as they originally announced. In the post on IndieGoGo, it wasn't made entirely clear how many units have been produced so far but they called it the "Indiegogo production run" and that "Mass production is almost complete". From the wording it sounds like anyone who has pre-ordered the console are not included just yet but presumably that's all ongoing.

Atari VCS Backer Units are On the Way! The Atari team has been putting the finishing touches on the long-awaited first batch of Atari VCS video computer systems and sending them to the United States where they will be sorted and shipped to eager Indiegogo backers very soon. This shipment includes the one-time-only, Indiegogo-exclusive Atari VCS 800 Collector’s Edition model. Inspired by and designed as an homage to the original Atari 2600, there will only be 6,000 numbered and authenticated versions of this model.

Since release Crusader Kings III has seen over 18 million murders - huge patch out now The latest grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studios with Crusader Kings III seems to have been a big success and a new rather large patch is out.

Songs of Syx appears to be an early success brewing on Steam After releasing into Early Access on Steam on September 21, 2020 - it appears that the grand strategy city-builder Songs of Syx is seeing some early success. The what? Songs of Syx is a fantasy city-builder where you start off as an insignificant colony and build, scheme, and fight your way towards a metropolis and empire. A grand scale, that will eventually involve battles between thousands of troops, politics, trade and all sorts.

Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing gets a major upgrade with new Unity game engine and Vulkan Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing, a popular drone racer that's enjoyed by many users on Steam just recently had a massive free upgrade released. It's been available in some form since 2015, with a full release in 2018 and still LuGus Studios continually develop it and add new features. This big 1.3 release is all about preparing it for the future with much of the underlying tech being overhauled and upgraded.