IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Quantum computers and future of system administration
Released in 1971, the Intel 4004 was the world's first microprocessor. I was ten years old and watched on TV as David Scott and James Irwin drove a car on the moon. It was the coolest thing I had ever seen, and I could not stop dreaming about what the future would bring. Technology has come a long way since then, and I believe we are now on the threshold of the next gigantic leap, thanks to quantum computers. Sysadmins, are you ready?
-
Need to know technologies for junior sysadmins
This new segment, the Sudoer Sit-Down, will pose questions to small groups of industry pros. You will get real answers and opinions from real people—users, operators, admins, developers, etc.—each offering a varied and valuable perspective to questions surrounding the IT industry and system administration specifically.
-
Automate your SAP HANA System Replication Deployment using Ansible and RHEL System Roles for SAP [Ed: Red Hat is pushing SAP's proprietary software with Microsoft hosting. Red Hat helps the very rivals of Free software and GNU/Linux is it can make a quick buck.]
-
IBM Cloud Now: Elevated Body Temperature Monitoring at the Edge, IBM Cloud Code Engine, and More
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 679 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Module and dev kit run Linux on Arria 10 FPGA SoC
IWave’s “Arria 10 SoC SOM” and “Arria 10 SoC FPGA” dev kit run Linux 4.9.78 on Intel’s hybrid Arm/FPGA Arria 10 GX and SX SoCs along with PCIe, GbE, 10GbE SFP+, FMC, and PMOD. Back in 2016, IWave launched an Arria 10 SoC Module featuring Intel/Altera’s Arria 10 SX SoC. Now, the company has launched a similarly 95 x 75mm Arria 10 SoC SOM, which is also referred to as the iW-RainboW-G24M. Designed for test and measurement, control and intelligence, diagnostic medical imaging, wireless infrastructure, radar, and automation applications, the module supports Linux 4.9.78 and is available with an Arria 10 SoC FPGA Development Kit (see farther below).
Games: KAPIA, Atari VCS and More
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue and 20th Birthday
/e/OS redefines the mobile operating system paradigm for a more sustainable world
Two years ago, /e/OS was envisioned as a fully deGoogled mobile operating system (OS) and associated online services that focus on personal data privacy. That initial vision is growing, and the result is that in addition to being a great alternative to Apple and Google, it is progressively paving the way to a better, more frugal, and more sustainable IT world for everyone... In the initial project description I wrote at the end of 2017 (Part1, Part2, Part3), I announced that the aim was to build an alternative mobile ecosystem that would be as easy to use as iOS and Android, while being more respectful of my personal data, and in particular be fully deGoogled.
Recent comments
8 min 11 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
6 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 18 sec ago
12 hours 4 min ago
15 hours 43 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago