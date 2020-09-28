Fedora 33 Beta now available
Today, the Fedora Project, a global community that works to help advance free and open source software, is pleased to announce the beta availability of Fedora 33, the latest version of the Fedora operating system. Fedora 33 Beta continues the Fedora Project’s emphasis on delivering editions, each designed to address specific use cases for modern developers and IT teams. In addition to Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server, Fedora 33 Beta also formally adds Fedora IoT as a supported edition!
Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server continue to provide open operating systems built to meet the needs of forward-looking developers and server projects. We also continue to foster the development of emerging Fedora editions including Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Silverblue to directly address cloud-native, containerized infrastructure and development.
Also: Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 590 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Module and dev kit run Linux on Arria 10 FPGA SoC
IWave’s “Arria 10 SoC SOM” and “Arria 10 SoC FPGA” dev kit run Linux 4.9.78 on Intel’s hybrid Arm/FPGA Arria 10 GX and SX SoCs along with PCIe, GbE, 10GbE SFP+, FMC, and PMOD. Back in 2016, IWave launched an Arria 10 SoC Module featuring Intel/Altera’s Arria 10 SX SoC. Now, the company has launched a similarly 95 x 75mm Arria 10 SoC SOM, which is also referred to as the iW-RainboW-G24M. Designed for test and measurement, control and intelligence, diagnostic medical imaging, wireless infrastructure, radar, and automation applications, the module supports Linux 4.9.78 and is available with an Arria 10 SoC FPGA Development Kit (see farther below).
Games: KAPIA, Atari VCS and More
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue and 20th Birthday
/e/OS redefines the mobile operating system paradigm for a more sustainable world
Two years ago, /e/OS was envisioned as a fully deGoogled mobile operating system (OS) and associated online services that focus on personal data privacy. That initial vision is growing, and the result is that in addition to being a great alternative to Apple and Google, it is progressively paving the way to a better, more frugal, and more sustainable IT world for everyone... In the initial project description I wrote at the end of 2017 (Part1, Part2, Part3), I announced that the aim was to build an alternative mobile ecosystem that would be as easy to use as iOS and Android, while being more respectful of my personal data, and in particular be fully deGoogled.
Announcing the release of Fedora 33 Beta
Announcing the release of Fedora 33 Beta