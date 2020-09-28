Linux Magazine's Latest Issue and 20th Birthday
-
Graphing the pandemic with open data
-
Updates on technologies, trends, and tools
-
A web-based server management tool
-
Manipulating stored geocoordinates in cellphone photos
-
A modern diff utility
-
Usql offers a single user interface for managing multiple database systems
-
Building a hobby OS with Bochs and Qemu
-
A convenient SSH GUI
-
Tuxedo InfinityBook S 14 v5
-
The governance of Linux distros
-
Control WS2812 LEDs with a Raspberry Pi
-
Sparkling gems and new releases from the world of Free and Open Source Software
-
Zack's Kernel News
-
This month in Linux Voice.
-
Securing Internet services on your home network
-
BeeBEEP open source office messenger
-
Overview of the Serial Communication Protocol
-
Linux Magazine 20th Anniversary Archive DVD
-
Happy Birthday
In case you didn't notice all the fanfare on the cover, it is my privilege to inform you that you are holding Issue 240 of this magazine, and 240 divided by 12 is exactly 20, which means that we are officially 20 years old.
Dear Reader,
In case you didn't notice all the fanfare on the cover, it is my privilege to inform you that you are holding Issue 240 of this magazine, and 240 divided by 12 is exactly 20, which means that we are officially 20 years old. I have long since stopped celebrating my own birthdays, but the magazine's birthday always seems like something to celebrate.
I started with Issue 48 and, just for kicks, I went back to look at Issue 48 and see what I was writing about on my first comment page. Without irony, I will tell you that one of the topics I mentioned in my first opinion column was how much I don't like opinion columns. It is interesting to consider that I have written 192 more since that day – a number that is difficult to comprehend, although I can safely say I have never run out of topics.
A scan of my first page 3 reveals that some of the things we talked about back then are still important to us now, and some of the things that seemed most pressing have quite fallen out of the headlines. For instance, I mentioned KDE Kontact and PHP, which we still write about. On the opposite end of this contemporary relevance spectrum was SCO, the company that tried to balance its books by claiming it owned the rights to Linux. It was quite scary at the time for Linux, because SCO seemed to have deep pockets and lots of important lawyers, but the open source community held fast. Eventually SCO's efforts fizzled, and they went bankrupt.
Module and dev kit run Linux on Arria 10 FPGA SoC
IWave’s “Arria 10 SoC SOM” and “Arria 10 SoC FPGA” dev kit run Linux 4.9.78 on Intel’s hybrid Arm/FPGA Arria 10 GX and SX SoCs along with PCIe, GbE, 10GbE SFP+, FMC, and PMOD. Back in 2016, IWave launched an Arria 10 SoC Module featuring Intel/Altera’s Arria 10 SX SoC. Now, the company has launched a similarly 95 x 75mm Arria 10 SoC SOM, which is also referred to as the iW-RainboW-G24M. Designed for test and measurement, control and intelligence, diagnostic medical imaging, wireless infrastructure, radar, and automation applications, the module supports Linux 4.9.78 and is available with an Arria 10 SoC FPGA Development Kit (see farther below).
Games: KAPIA, Atari VCS and More
/e/OS redefines the mobile operating system paradigm for a more sustainable world
Two years ago, /e/OS was envisioned as a fully deGoogled mobile operating system (OS) and associated online services that focus on personal data privacy. That initial vision is growing, and the result is that in addition to being a great alternative to Apple and Google, it is progressively paving the way to a better, more frugal, and more sustainable IT world for everyone... In the initial project description I wrote at the end of 2017 (Part1, Part2, Part3), I announced that the aim was to build an alternative mobile ecosystem that would be as easy to use as iOS and Android, while being more respectful of my personal data, and in particular be fully deGoogled.
