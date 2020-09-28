Module and dev kit run Linux on Arria 10 FPGA SoC
IWave’s “Arria 10 SoC SOM” and “Arria 10 SoC FPGA” dev kit run Linux 4.9.78 on Intel’s hybrid Arm/FPGA Arria 10 GX and SX SoCs along with PCIe, GbE, 10GbE SFP+, FMC, and PMOD.
Back in 2016, IWave launched an Arria 10 SoC Module featuring Intel/Altera’s Arria 10 SX SoC. Now, the company has launched a similarly 95 x 75mm Arria 10 SoC SOM, which is also referred to as the iW-RainboW-G24M. Designed for test and measurement, control and intelligence, diagnostic medical imaging, wireless infrastructure, radar, and automation applications, the module supports Linux 4.9.78 and is available with an Arria 10 SoC FPGA Development Kit (see farther below).
Games: KAPIA, Atari VCS and More
What could be a sweet tale of family and saving the world, KAPIA is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter with Linux support planned if they hit a stretch-goal.
KAPIA tells the story of a small girl and her grandfather in the funky apocalyptic world of KAPIA. Set after the "World Union" has collapsed and nations split from each other, all while a "mysterious intelligent infection" has forced people to live under a city in lockdown. That…sounds a little familiar to what's going on with COVID19 in some way.
I almost can't believe it. The retro console Atari VCS might actually be shipping soon, as their initial production run sounds like it went well.
After so many delays, a lack of clear communication often and still next to no games actually announced for it, IndieGoGo backers on the original campaign will get it in their hands first as they originally announced. In the post on IndieGoGo, it wasn't made entirely clear how many units have been produced so far but they called it the "Indiegogo production run" and that "Mass production is almost complete". From the wording it sounds like anyone who has pre-ordered the console are not included just yet but presumably that's all ongoing.
The Atari team has been putting the finishing touches on the long-awaited first batch of Atari VCS video computer systems and sending them to the United States where they will be sorted and shipped to eager Indiegogo backers very soon.
This shipment includes the one-time-only, Indiegogo-exclusive Atari VCS 800 Collector’s Edition model. Inspired by and designed as an homage to the original Atari 2600, there will only be 6,000 numbered and authenticated versions of this model.
The latest grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studios with Crusader Kings III seems to have been a big success and a new rather large patch is out.
After releasing into Early Access on Steam on September 21, 2020 - it appears that the grand strategy city-builder Songs of Syx is seeing some early success.
The what? Songs of Syx is a fantasy city-builder where you start off as an insignificant colony and build, scheme, and fight your way towards a metropolis and empire. A grand scale, that will eventually involve battles between thousands of troops, politics, trade and all sorts.
Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing, a popular drone racer that's enjoyed by many users on Steam just recently had a massive free upgrade released.
It's been available in some form since 2015, with a full release in 2018 and still LuGus Studios continually develop it and add new features. This big 1.3 release is all about preparing it for the future with much of the underlying tech being overhauled and upgraded.
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue and 20th Birthday
In case you didn't notice all the fanfare on the cover, it is my privilege to inform you that you are holding Issue 240 of this magazine, and 240 divided by 12 is exactly 20, which means that we are officially 20 years old.
Dear Reader,
In case you didn't notice all the fanfare on the cover, it is my privilege to inform you that you are holding Issue 240 of this magazine, and 240 divided by 12 is exactly 20, which means that we are officially 20 years old. I have long since stopped celebrating my own birthdays, but the magazine's birthday always seems like something to celebrate.
I started with Issue 48 and, just for kicks, I went back to look at Issue 48 and see what I was writing about on my first comment page. Without irony, I will tell you that one of the topics I mentioned in my first opinion column was how much I don't like opinion columns. It is interesting to consider that I have written 192 more since that day – a number that is difficult to comprehend, although I can safely say I have never run out of topics.
A scan of my first page 3 reveals that some of the things we talked about back then are still important to us now, and some of the things that seemed most pressing have quite fallen out of the headlines. For instance, I mentioned KDE Kontact and PHP, which we still write about. On the opposite end of this contemporary relevance spectrum was SCO, the company that tried to balance its books by claiming it owned the rights to Linux. It was quite scary at the time for Linux, because SCO seemed to have deep pockets and lots of important lawyers, but the open source community held fast. Eventually SCO's efforts fizzled, and they went bankrupt.
/e/OS redefines the mobile operating system paradigm for a more sustainable world
Two years ago, /e/OS was envisioned as a fully deGoogled mobile operating system (OS) and associated online services that focus on personal data privacy. That initial vision is growing, and the result is that in addition to being a great alternative to Apple and Google, it is progressively paving the way to a better, more frugal, and more sustainable IT world for everyone...
In the initial project description I wrote at the end of 2017 (Part1, Part2, Part3), I announced that the aim was to build an alternative mobile ecosystem that would be as easy to use as iOS and Android, while being more respectful of my personal data, and in particular be fully deGoogled.
