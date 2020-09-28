Android Leftovers
-
This maybe Android 11 rollout roadmap for Nokia smartphones
-
OnePlus 8T confirmed to run Android 11 out of the box
-
Xiaomi Android 11 Tracker: Here are all the official MIUI beta and stable builds to download and install
-
DOOGEE Launches Its New N30 and S40 Pro Affordable Android 10 Smartphones
-
Google Meet is adding noise cancellation on Android and iOS
-
Google's Android Automotive OS: does it work?
-
Google Gboard Has Begun Rolling Out Across Android TV
-
Stadia is almost ready for launch on Android TV, just in time for Google's new Chromecast
-
The automatic removal of OTPs from Google Messages delights Android users
-
Thought Your Money Was Safe in Banks Due to OTPs? This Android Malware Can Bypass it
-
3 Best Indian Document Scanner Apps for Android
-
New Android Malware Steals Your Banking Credentials Silently: Beware
-
Firefox for Android Nightly adds 8 new Extensions, including Bitwarden, Adguard, and Ghostery
-
ASUS ROG Phone 3 Review - Android Gaming Monster
-
Programming languages: Java founder James Gosling reveals more on Java and Android
-
Orange releasing Android-powered ultra-low cost smartphone for Africa
-
Initial Fedora 32 vs. Fedora 33 Beta Benchmarks Point To Slightly Higher Performance
In addition to Fedora Workstation 33 switching to Btrfs, there are a number of key components updated in Fedora 33 as well as finally enabling link-time optimizations (LTO) for package builds that make this next Fedora Linux installment quite interesting from a performance perspective. Here are some initial benchmarks of Fedora Workstation 32 against the Fedora Workstation 33 Beta on an Intel Core i9 10900K system. Given the Fedora 33 beta release, here are our initial benchmarks of Fedora 33 that is due for its official release in late October. Over the past few days I've been testing the test compose of Fedora 33 Beta with all updates applied -- it's been quite a nice experience. There hasn't been any show-stopping bugs and all-around running nicely.
Second Beta out for Krita 4.4.0
Today, we’re releasing Krita 4.4.0 beta 2: we found a number of regressions and release blocking bugs. This beta has Android builds too, since we fixed many issues with accessing files on Android: however, because we now add translations the APK files are too big for the Play Store, and you will have to download them from download.kde.org
