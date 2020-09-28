Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 29th of September 2020 10:26:39 PM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

3 Best Free and Open Source Linux Graphical FTP Clients

File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a popular and time-honored method of transferring files to and from a remote network site. FTP is built on a client-server architecture and uses separate control and data connections between the client and server applications. The FTP client connects to the FTP server, and enables the user to send and retrieves files from that server. FTP is one of many different file transfer protocols that are used. Other examples include the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), BitTorrent, the SSH File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), and Secure Copy (SCP). Read more

Getting Started with Inkscape

Welcome to the 1st part of computer graphic design for students. This is your easy guide to learn graphic editing with the software Inkscape. In this article you will learn both the theory and practice and followed by an exercise making your first design with logo and typography. Enjoy! Read more

Top 10 Linux Distributions that still support 32-Bit Architecture

In case you own an old computer or laptop with out-of-date system resources but reliable hardware configuration, you’ve come to the right place because we’re going to list 10 Linux distributions that still support 32-bit architectures. These Linux distros will help you revive your PC and get it up to speed in no time. The reason why these lightweight Linux distros are still relevant and useful is that they only require low system resources and always provide high performance and lag-free user experience. Despite being the recommended choices for older PCs with 32-bit processors, the following Linux distros work great on newer hardware as well. They will provide good performance if you’re looking to use your PC for rather demanding tasks such as video rendering and editing, etc. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6