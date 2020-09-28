today's howtos
-
HPLIP 3.20.9 Released, Still Not Install in Ubuntu 20.04
HPLIP 3.20.9, HP print, scan, and fax drivers for Linux, now is available to download.
Though the release note is not ready at the moment of writing, HPLIP 3.20.9 package is already available to download in its website. Normally, there will be a list of new supported printers.
-
DAPS in a Container
DAPS is OpenSUSE’s “DocBook Authoring and Publishing Suite” that is used to build documentation for SUSE and OpenSUSE. It actually requires A LOT of dependencies when being installed and for that reason alone, it’s actually better to run it in a container. This is my image and how I use it.
-
4 ways to back up Linux Wine apps
-
A Linux sysadmin's introduction to cgroups
-
Simple Ways to Free Up Space in Ubuntu Linux
-
How to install the Webmin web-based Linux admin GUI
-
How to label a webpage as being out-of-date
-
Fixing slow mouse with Raspberry PI OS
-
Encrypting Files with Ansible Vault
-
Setting up Fedora 33 beta L1&&L2 KVM guests all seating on the same office LAN
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 495 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
3 Best Free and Open Source Linux Graphical FTP Clients
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a popular and time-honored method of transferring files to and from a remote network site. FTP is built on a client-server architecture and uses separate control and data connections between the client and server applications. The FTP client connects to the FTP server, and enables the user to send and retrieves files from that server. FTP is one of many different file transfer protocols that are used. Other examples include the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), BitTorrent, the SSH File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), and Secure Copy (SCP).
Getting Started with Inkscape
Welcome to the 1st part of computer graphic design for students. This is your easy guide to learn graphic editing with the software Inkscape. In this article you will learn both the theory and practice and followed by an exercise making your first design with logo and typography. Enjoy!
Top 10 Linux Distributions that still support 32-Bit Architecture
In case you own an old computer or laptop with out-of-date system resources but reliable hardware configuration, you’ve come to the right place because we’re going to list 10 Linux distributions that still support 32-bit architectures. These Linux distros will help you revive your PC and get it up to speed in no time. The reason why these lightweight Linux distros are still relevant and useful is that they only require low system resources and always provide high performance and lag-free user experience. Despite being the recommended choices for older PCs with 32-bit processors, the following Linux distros work great on newer hardware as well. They will provide good performance if you’re looking to use your PC for rather demanding tasks such as video rendering and editing, etc.
Recent comments
26 min 39 sec ago
39 min 40 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago