Did you know that the freely available PyCharm community edition is perfectly suited for developing and debugging Django web applications? The goal of the article is to help you setup a new Django application framework in the PyCharm community edition, to the point that you can run and debug the Django application in PyCharm. We’ll also setup a virtual environment for the PyCharm project and install Django inside this virtual environment. [...] PyCharm comes in two editions: the professional edition and the community edition. The professional edition needs to be bought. In contrast, JetBrains makes the community edition free and open source. With other words, you can download the community edition for free and get started with it right away. When inspecting the differences between the PyCharm editions, you’ll notice that the PyCharm professional edition features all sort of Django specific support as you can read here. From this information you might think that you absolutely need to purchase the PyCharm professional edition, when programming and debugging Django applications. This is incorrect. You can definitely program and debug your Django application with the free PyCharm community edition. In this article, I’ll explain step-by-step how you can setup and debug a Django application in the free PyCharm community edition.