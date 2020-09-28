Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Is IBM's Proprietary Software Surveillance in the 2020 Election a Form of Corporate 'Meddling'?
- Learning to Say “No!” to Tyrants
- Links 29/9/2020: Fedora 33 Beta, Krita 4.4.0 Beta 2, Stellarium 0.20.3 and Mesa 20.2 Released; 20 Million Downloads From the LVFS
- Another Day of ZDNet Being ZDNet, Calling Windows “Linux” (to Confuse People and Help Microsoft Sell Vista 10)
- [Meme] It's Crazy Not to Eliminate Lame Words That Might Offend Somebody
- IBM Fought for 'Master Race' and Now It's Banning the Word 'Master'
- IBM's Founder, Mr. Watson (Yes, That Watson), Had “Very Keen Sense of Public Relations”
- Under IBM's Leadership Red Hat Becomes a SPAM Marketing Operation, Sending Mass Mails Without Authorisation and Making It Impossible to Unsubscribe
- EFF: Sitting on a Massive Pile of Money and Members Are Less Than a Third of the Revenue
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, September 28, 2020
Intel Hardware and Linux Work
today's howtos
Best Markdown Editors for Linux
This article will cover free and open source markdown editors available for Linux. You can use these apps to write documents, notes, ebooks etc. and format them for better readability and accessibility.
Security Leftovers
