Laravel Collection Tutorial
Laravel collection is a useful feature of the Laravel framework. A collection works like a PHP array, but it is more convenient. The collection class is located in the Illuminate\Support\Collection location. A collection allows you to create a chain of methods to map or reduce arrays. It is not changeable, and a new collection returns when the collection method is called. It is an API wrapper for PHP array functions and a collection can be generated from an array. This tutorial shows you how to create and use a collection in any Laravel project.
Laravel Eloquent ORM Tutorial
Eloquent ORM (Object Relation Mapper) is easy to use for users who know how to use objects in PHP. The ORM is an important feature of the Laravel framework, considered a powerful and expensive feature of Laravel. The ORM works with database objects and is used to make relationships with database tables. Each table of the database is mapped with a particular eloquent model. The model object contains various methods to retrieve and update data from the database table. Eloquent ORM can be used with multiple databases by implementing ActiveMethod. This feature makes database-related tasks, such as defining relationships, simpler by defining the database tables. This tutorial explains how to apply Laravel Eloquent ORM in your Laravel projects.
Laravel Passport Tutorial
Multiple authentication features are implemented in Laravel version 5.2. Different authentication systems are required to implement different routes that were time-consuming and inefficient. The same authentication system can be used for Web and API by using a token-based authentication feature. But this authentication system is not more secure for the application. Now, the authentication system of the Laravel application can be secured by using the new Passport authentication feature of Laravel. It uses two ENV which are the secrets of the Laravel passport OAUTH API. These are API_CLIENT_ID & API_CLIENT_SECRET. An access token generates for each user when Laravel passport is used and it allows the user to access some secure endpoints. How you can build a secure API authentication system by using Laravel passport and access authorized content are shown in this tutorial.
Use of Laravel Valet
If you want to check how your Laravel project works online without publishing the project on any real server then you can use Valet or Homestead package to develop a visualized development environment. Homestead is used to develop a fully visualized Linux development environment with Nginx configuration and it consumes more resources. If you want to develop a fast local development environment with minimum resources then the Valet package is a good choice. It works with the Nginx web server. How you can install Valet on Ubuntu and use it to run your Laravel project online for certain times are shown in this article.
