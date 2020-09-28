IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9, the last minor release of RHEL 7 arrives
It took longer than expected, but in 2014, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.0 was finally released. It became one of the most influential business Linux distributions of all time. Now, with the release of RHEL 7.9, the end of the RHEL 7.x story is in sight.
Red Hat's Stratis 2.2 Linux Storage Solution Released
A new version of Stratis is ready to go as Red Hat's open-source storage solution built atop LVM and XFS for offering easy and modern local storage management on Linux systems that aim to rival the likes of Btrfs and ZFS but without having to rely on a new file-system.
IBM Cloud partner ecosystem expands in software push
The scope of IBM's endeavor reaches across the channel, including global IT services firms and technology distributors selling to smaller resellers. Earlier this year, IBM reshaped its channel program to enlist partners in what the organization sees as a battle for the hybrid and multi-cloud market. Alliances with cloud partners have been a regular occurrence in 2020.
Fedora 32 : Can be better? part 013.
I would say that I always have a problem with accessing the knowledge base related to errors, errors and configurations in Linux and Fedora distro.
I think it would be very necessary to have as up-to-date documentation as possible in the Fedora distribution system and possibly a database based on questions and answers.
That makes me think of the pilots' manuals ... where all the possible problems are listed.
Data Services for the open hybrid cloud deliver on the promise of cloud-native infrastructure
Data is often the elephant in the room. It is obvious that applications are useless without data, that data is no less important now than it was at the dawn of computing, and that there’s no end in sight to the exponential growth of data. The term "exponential" is tossed about rather flippantly these days — it’s easy to lose sight of its basic mathematical implications — but some analysts suggest that more data will be created in the next three years than has been created in the last thirty.
App modernization five-part webinar series: Sign up today
Our first webinar, Application modernization: Steps to take today, will examine the need for a cloud-native development strategy, reasons for moving to the cloud and lessons learned from our customers. Containerization to cloud-native will cover how to launch modernization journeys through container platform onboarding and how to extend those gains through cloud-native practices and technologies. Cloud-native integration will examine integration from a cloud-native perspective, through the lens of financial services customers.
Later this year, we'll introduce DevOps for machine learning, which will address how to build intelligent applications by tying machine learning workloads into the same delivery pipelines that accelerate applications on container platforms. We’ll conclude with a webinar about a specific modernization project type. Intelligent customer engagement will cover a cloud native approach for real-time, customer-centric decisioning and automation.
Thoughts of Dev: My favorite city for a tech event
While we’re in the midst of a pandemic, I’m sure you can think back fondly to when we could travel and be part of some great tech conferences. Tell us about your favorite city to visit for a tech event or developer conference! Where is it and why do you enjoy it so much?
Navigating the cloud opportunity: how service providers can win and retain customers in the hyperscale world
Open source technologies can drive innovation, allowing customers to deliver more and exceed business expectations. And the growing customer interest in multicloud environments and consumption-based pricing models offers an opportunity for service providers that partner with Red Hat to meet evolving business needs.
To investigate this trend further, Red Hat collaborated with CRN UK and Channelnomics Europe to identify insights into winning and retaining customers in the hyperscale world. The Red Hat-sponsored report includes the results of the survey of 150 EMEA decision makers, such as IT professionals, managers, directors and above, from industries including banking and finance, logistics, manufacturing, retail and education.
