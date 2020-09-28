Intel Hardware and Linux Work Intel Has Been Working On OpenCL C 3.0 Support For Clang Intel's compiler experts in Moscow have been working on OpenCL C 3.0 support for the LLVM Clang compiler front-end. OpenCL 3.0 allows much greater flexibility in making OpenCL 2.x era features optional. With this on the compiler-side it's not very invasive when already supporting OpenCL 2.x functionality but a matter in part of just making very features optional.

Intel mOS, Torvalds Commentary, Intel Gen12 Graphics, Zen 2 "XT" CPUs Topped Q3

Intel oneAPI 1.0 Officially Released After announcing oneAPI at the end of 2018 and then going into beta last year, oneAPI 1.0 is now official for this open-source, standards-based unified programming model designed to support Intel's range of hardware from CPUs to GPUs to other accelerators like FPGAs. Intel's oneAPI initiative has been one of several exciting software efforts led by the company in recent years while continuing to serve as one of the world's largest contributors to open-source software.

Intel's oneAPI Is Coming To AMD Radeon GPUs While yesterday brought the release of Intel's oneAPI 1.0 specification, the interesting news today is that oneAPI support is coming to AMD Radeon graphics cards. Intel and the Heidelberg University Computing Center are announcing today they are establishing the "oneAPI Academic Center of Excellence." Great for academia, but what's more interesting to the masses that as part of that Intel and the University of Heidelberg are working to add oneAPI support for AMD Radeon GPUs.

Norbert Preining: Performance with Intel i218/i219 NIC I always had the feeling that my server, hosted by Hetzner, somehow has a slow internet connection. Then, I did put it on the distance between Finland and Japan, and didn’t care too much. Until yesterday my server stopped reacting to pings/ssh, and needed a hard reset. It turned out that the server was running fine, only that the ethernet card did hang. Hetzner support answered promptly and directed me to this web page, which described a change in the kernel concerning fragmentation offloading, and suggested the following configuration to regain connection speed: ethtool -K tso off gso off And to my surprise, this simple thing did wonder, and the connection speed improved dramatically, even from Japan (something like factor 10 in large rsync transfers). I have added this incantation to system cron tab and run it every hour, just to be sure that even after a reboot it is fine.

ASRock iBOX 1100 Industrial Mini PC Features Intel Tiger Lake UP3 Embedded Processor We recently covered COM Express and COM-HPC modules powered by Intel Tiger Lake UP3 embedded processors announced last week. ASRock is now the first company to officially announce a Tiger Lake UP3 mini PC based on the new 15W IoT processors. ASRock iBOX 1000 rugged embedded computer is fitted with the company’s NUC-1100 motherboard that offers four 4K display outputs, 2.5GbE networking, and various other expansions and I/Os in order to target factory automation, AGV, retail kiosk, digital signage, entertainment, transportation, and other AIoT applications.

Elkhart Lake modules available in Type 6, Type 10, and SMARC formats Kontron announced three Linux-friendly Elkhart Lake based compute modules with support for optional 2.5GbE: a COM Express Compact Type 6 “COMe-cEL6 (E2)” with up to 32GB DDR4-3200 plus a Mini Type 10 “COMe-mEL10 (E2)” and a “SMARC-sXEL (E2).” Kontron unveiled its first products based on Intel’s Elkhart Lake Atom x6000E, Pentium, and Celeron SoCs. The COM Express Compact Type 6 COMe-cEL6 (E2), COM Express Mini Type 10 COMe-mEL10 (E2), and SMARC 2.1 form-factor SMARC-sXEL (E2) will be available in 1Q 2021 with BSPs for Linux, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and VxWorks 7.0.