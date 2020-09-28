Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 30th of September 2020 04:34:37 AM
Red Hat
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9, the last minor release of RHEL 7 arrives

    It took longer than expected, but in 2014, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.0 was finally released. It became one of the most influential business Linux distributions of all time. Now, with the release of RHEL 7.9, the end of the RHEL 7.x story is in sight.

  • Red Hat's Stratis 2.2 Linux Storage Solution Released

    A new version of Stratis is ready to go as Red Hat's open-source storage solution built atop LVM and XFS for offering easy and modern local storage management on Linux systems that aim to rival the likes of Btrfs and ZFS but without having to rely on a new file-system.

  • IBM Cloud partner ecosystem expands in software push

    The scope of IBM's endeavor reaches across the channel, including global IT services firms and technology distributors selling to smaller resellers. Earlier this year, IBM reshaped its channel program to enlist partners in what the organization sees as a battle for the hybrid and multi-cloud market. Alliances with cloud partners have been a regular occurrence in 2020.

  • Fedora 32 : Can be better? part 013.

    I would say that I always have a problem with accessing the knowledge base related to errors, errors and configurations in Linux and Fedora distro.

    I think it would be very necessary to have as up-to-date documentation as possible in the Fedora distribution system and possibly a database based on questions and answers.

    That makes me think of the pilots' manuals ... where all the possible problems are listed.

  • Data Services for the open hybrid cloud deliver on the promise of cloud-native infrastructure

    Data is often the elephant in the room. It is obvious that applications are useless without data, that data is no less important now than it was at the dawn of computing, and that there’s no end in sight to the exponential growth of data. The term "exponential" is tossed about rather flippantly these days — it’s easy to lose sight of its basic mathematical implications — but some analysts suggest that more data will be created in the next three years than has been created in the last thirty.

  • App modernization five-part webinar series: Sign up today

    Our first webinar, Application modernization: Steps to take today, will examine the need for a cloud-native development strategy, reasons for moving to the cloud and lessons learned from our customers. Containerization to cloud-native will cover how to launch modernization journeys through container platform onboarding and how to extend those gains through cloud-native practices and technologies. Cloud-native integration will examine integration from a cloud-native perspective, through the lens of financial services customers.

    Later this year, we'll introduce DevOps for machine learning, which will address how to build intelligent applications by tying machine learning workloads into the same delivery pipelines that accelerate applications on container platforms. We’ll conclude with a webinar about a specific modernization project type. Intelligent customer engagement will cover a cloud native approach for real-time, customer-centric decisioning and automation.

  • Thoughts of Dev: My favorite city for a tech event

    While we’re in the midst of a pandemic, I’m sure you can think back fondly to when we could travel and be part of some great tech conferences. Tell us about your favorite city to visit for a tech event or developer conference! Where is it and why do you enjoy it so much?

  • Navigating the cloud opportunity: how service providers can win and retain customers in the hyperscale world

    Open source technologies can drive innovation, allowing customers to deliver more and exceed business expectations. And the growing customer interest in multicloud environments and consumption-based pricing models offers an opportunity for service providers that partner with Red Hat to meet evolving business needs.

    To investigate this trend further, Red Hat collaborated with CRN UK and Channelnomics Europe to identify insights into winning and retaining customers in the hyperscale world. The Red Hat-sponsored report includes the results of the survey of 150 EMEA decision makers, such as IT professionals, managers, directors and above, from industries including banking and finance, logistics, manufacturing, retail and education.

Intel Hardware and Linux Work

  • Intel Has Been Working On OpenCL C 3.0 Support For Clang

    Intel's compiler experts in Moscow have been working on OpenCL C 3.0 support for the LLVM Clang compiler front-end. OpenCL 3.0 allows much greater flexibility in making OpenCL 2.x era features optional. With this on the compiler-side it's not very invasive when already supporting OpenCL 2.x functionality but a matter in part of just making very features optional.

  • Intel mOS, Torvalds Commentary, Intel Gen12 Graphics, Zen 2 "XT" CPUs Topped Q3
  • Intel oneAPI 1.0 Officially Released

    After announcing oneAPI at the end of 2018 and then going into beta last year, oneAPI 1.0 is now official for this open-source, standards-based unified programming model designed to support Intel's range of hardware from CPUs to GPUs to other accelerators like FPGAs. Intel's oneAPI initiative has been one of several exciting software efforts led by the company in recent years while continuing to serve as one of the world's largest contributors to open-source software.

  • Intel's oneAPI Is Coming To AMD Radeon GPUs

    While yesterday brought the release of Intel's oneAPI 1.0 specification, the interesting news today is that oneAPI support is coming to AMD Radeon graphics cards. Intel and the Heidelberg University Computing Center are announcing today they are establishing the "oneAPI Academic Center of Excellence." Great for academia, but what's more interesting to the masses that as part of that Intel and the University of Heidelberg are working to add oneAPI support for AMD Radeon GPUs.

  • Norbert Preining: Performance with Intel i218/i219 NIC

    I always had the feeling that my server, hosted by Hetzner, somehow has a slow internet connection. Then, I did put it on the distance between Finland and Japan, and didn’t care too much. Until yesterday my server stopped reacting to pings/ssh, and needed a hard reset. It turned out that the server was running fine, only that the ethernet card did hang. Hetzner support answered promptly and directed me to this web page, which described a change in the kernel concerning fragmentation offloading, and suggested the following configuration to regain connection speed: ethtool -K tso off gso off And to my surprise, this simple thing did wonder, and the connection speed improved dramatically, even from Japan (something like factor 10 in large rsync transfers). I have added this incantation to system cron tab and run it every hour, just to be sure that even after a reboot it is fine.

  • ASRock iBOX 1100 Industrial Mini PC Features Intel Tiger Lake UP3 Embedded Processor

    We recently covered COM Express and COM-HPC modules powered by Intel Tiger Lake UP3 embedded processors announced last week. ASRock is now the first company to officially announce a Tiger Lake UP3 mini PC based on the new 15W IoT processors. ASRock iBOX 1000 rugged embedded computer is fitted with the company’s NUC-1100 motherboard that offers four 4K display outputs, 2.5GbE networking, and various other expansions and I/Os in order to target factory automation, AGV, retail kiosk, digital signage, entertainment, transportation, and other AIoT applications.

  • Elkhart Lake modules available in Type 6, Type 10, and SMARC formats

    Kontron announced three Linux-friendly Elkhart Lake based compute modules with support for optional 2.5GbE: a COM Express Compact Type 6 “COMe-cEL6 (E2)” with up to 32GB DDR4-3200 plus a Mini Type 10 “COMe-mEL10 (E2)” and a “SMARC-sXEL (E2).” Kontron unveiled its first products based on Intel’s Elkhart Lake Atom x6000E, Pentium, and Celeron SoCs. The COM Express Compact Type 6 COMe-cEL6 (E2), COM Express Mini Type 10 COMe-mEL10 (E2), and SMARC 2.1 form-factor SMARC-sXEL (E2) will be available in 1Q 2021 with BSPs for Linux, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and VxWorks 7.0.

today's howtos

Best Markdown Editors for Linux

This article will cover free and open source markdown editors available for Linux. You can use these apps to write documents, notes, ebooks etc. and format them for better readability and accessibility. Read more

Security Leftovers

