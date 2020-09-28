Raspberry Pis and Arduino Projects
The idea to do an official port bubbled up from the Xen community and then reached the desk of George Dunlap, chairman of the Xen Project’s Advisory Board. Dunlap mentioned the idea to an acquaintance who works at the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and was told that around 40 percent of Pis are sold to business users rather than hobbyists.
With more than 30 million Arm-based Pis sold as of December 2019, and sales running at a brisk 600,000-plus a month in April 2020, according to Pi guy Eben Upton, Dunlap saw an opportunity to continue Xen’s drive towards embedded and industrial applications.
Stefano Stabellini, who by day works at FPGA outfit Xilinx, and past Apache Foundation director Roman Shaposhnik took on the task of the port. The pair clocked that the RPi 4's system-on-chip used a regular GIC-400 interrupt controller, which Xen supports out of the box, and thought this was a sign this would, overall, be an easy enough job. That, the duo admitted, was dangerous optimism. Forget the IRQs, there was a whole world of physical and virtual memory addresses to navigate.
The pair were “utterly oblivious that we were about to embark on an adventure deep in the belly of the Xen memory allocator and Linux address translation layers,” we're told.
“The first hurdle was the availability of low memory addresses,” the pair wrote in an announcement heralding the Xen Pi port, seen by The Register ahead of its public release today. “RPi4 has devices that can only access the first 1GB of RAM. The amount of memory below 1GB in Dom0 was not enough. Julien Grall solved this problem with a simple one-line fix to increase the memory allocation below 1GB for Dom0 on RPi4. The patch is now present in Xen 4.14.”
Raspberry Pi (RPi) has been a key enabling device for the Arm community for years, given the low price and widespread adoption. According to the RPi Foundation, over 35 million have been sold, with 44% of these sold into industry. We have always been eager to get the Xen hypervisor running on it, but technical differences between RPi and other Arm platforms made it impractical for the longest time. Specifically, a non-standard interrupt controller without virtualization support.
Then the Raspberry Pi 4 came along, together with a regular GIC-400 interrupt controller that Xen supports out of the box. Finally, we could run Xen on an RPi device. Soon Roman Shaposhnik of Project EVE and a few other community members started asking about it on the xen-devel mailing list. “It should be easy,” we answered. “It might even work out of the box,” we wrote in our reply. We were utterly oblivious that we were about to embark on an adventure deep in the belly of the Xen memory allocator and Linux address translation layers.
As the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 is only expected for next year, companies are still launching products based on Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ (CM3+), and Sfera Labs has just introduced Iono Pi Max industrial computer powered by a Raspberry Pi CM3+ system-on-module.
Housed in a DIN rail enclosure, the Linux controller offers Fast Ethernet, three USB ports, isolated CAN and serial boards, some analog I/Os, a relay, as well as a real-time clock (RTC), integrated UPS, and more.
All those boards are however based on entry-level FPGAs like Lattice Semi ICE40 or QuickLogic EOS S3, and if you’d like a more powerful FPGA board that fits into a breadboard, MicroNova Mercury 2 development board may meet your requirements with a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA.
[...]
The baseboard comes with a 64-bit socket for the FPGA devboard, as well as a 4-digit seven-segment display, four push-buttons & eight toggle switches, a PS/2! port for keyboard or mouse, a VGA port, a Pmod-compatible connector, 3.5mm audio jacks, an analog temperature sensor, a light sensor, and a potentiometer for use with the analog-to-digital converter.
Running Tide built a 60-by-24-foot oyster processing boat, now docked in a finger of Casco Bay in the town of Harpswell, with two oyster reefs floating at each end of the vessel. Inside the processing boat are a half-dozen Raspberry Pis that feed data to the cloud on water conditions, including temperature and acidity. The boat is essentially a huge catamaran that allows the 11-by-36-foot oyster reefs to float into it.
Running Tide’s Margaux Filippi, who has a PhD. from MIT and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, said the company is working on underwater video cameras to monitor the oysters’ growth. The 29-year-old data scientist has built machine learning algorithms for ocean research and spent six years at MIT’s mechanical engineering department, where she mastered the process of rapid prototyping. She clearly enjoys Running Tide’s hacker culture.
A switch on the front lights up the printed flame assemblies emanating from the engines, using a trio of SMD LEDs on each exhaust. These LEDs are controlled by an Arduino Nano nestled inside the wooden base to produce random lighting effects when an activation button is pressed.
When you need to grab someone’s attention at an event, an interactive screen is a good idea. MakerMan, however, went several steps beyond this, creating an installation with a bank of static screens that depict the Moscow skyline. In front of this, a single touch-enabled display moves back and forth automatically to present information on various points of interest.
Sliding action is handled by a large stepper motor, which pulls the screen along on a carriage assembly. The motor, in turn, is controlled via an Arduino Uno and a stepper driver. All of these electronics are hidden behind a nicely painted wooden facade, letting the technology driving it fade elegantly into the background.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
It took longer than expected, but in 2014, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.0 was finally released. It became one of the most influential business Linux distributions of all time. Now, with the release of RHEL 7.9, the end of the RHEL 7.x story is in sight.
A new version of Stratis is ready to go as Red Hat's open-source storage solution built atop LVM and XFS for offering easy and modern local storage management on Linux systems that aim to rival the likes of Btrfs and ZFS but without having to rely on a new file-system.
The scope of IBM's endeavor reaches across the channel, including global IT services firms and technology distributors selling to smaller resellers. Earlier this year, IBM reshaped its channel program to enlist partners in what the organization sees as a battle for the hybrid and multi-cloud market. Alliances with cloud partners have been a regular occurrence in 2020.
I would say that I always have a problem with accessing the knowledge base related to errors, errors and configurations in Linux and Fedora distro.
I think it would be very necessary to have as up-to-date documentation as possible in the Fedora distribution system and possibly a database based on questions and answers.
That makes me think of the pilots' manuals ... where all the possible problems are listed.
Data is often the elephant in the room. It is obvious that applications are useless without data, that data is no less important now than it was at the dawn of computing, and that there’s no end in sight to the exponential growth of data. The term "exponential" is tossed about rather flippantly these days — it’s easy to lose sight of its basic mathematical implications — but some analysts suggest that more data will be created in the next three years than has been created in the last thirty.
Our first webinar, Application modernization: Steps to take today, will examine the need for a cloud-native development strategy, reasons for moving to the cloud and lessons learned from our customers. Containerization to cloud-native will cover how to launch modernization journeys through container platform onboarding and how to extend those gains through cloud-native practices and technologies. Cloud-native integration will examine integration from a cloud-native perspective, through the lens of financial services customers.
Later this year, we'll introduce DevOps for machine learning, which will address how to build intelligent applications by tying machine learning workloads into the same delivery pipelines that accelerate applications on container platforms. We’ll conclude with a webinar about a specific modernization project type. Intelligent customer engagement will cover a cloud native approach for real-time, customer-centric decisioning and automation.
While we’re in the midst of a pandemic, I’m sure you can think back fondly to when we could travel and be part of some great tech conferences. Tell us about your favorite city to visit for a tech event or developer conference! Where is it and why do you enjoy it so much?
Open source technologies can drive innovation, allowing customers to deliver more and exceed business expectations. And the growing customer interest in multicloud environments and consumption-based pricing models offers an opportunity for service providers that partner with Red Hat to meet evolving business needs.
To investigate this trend further, Red Hat collaborated with CRN UK and Channelnomics Europe to identify insights into winning and retaining customers in the hyperscale world. The Red Hat-sponsored report includes the results of the survey of 150 EMEA decision makers, such as IT professionals, managers, directors and above, from industries including banking and finance, logistics, manufacturing, retail and education.
Laravel Programming
Laravel collection is a useful feature of the Laravel framework. A collection works like a PHP array, but it is more convenient. The collection class is located in the Illuminate\Support\Collection location. A collection allows you to create a chain of methods to map or reduce arrays. It is not changeable, and a new collection returns when the collection method is called. It is an API wrapper for PHP array functions and a collection can be generated from an array. This tutorial shows you how to create and use a collection in any Laravel project.
Eloquent ORM (Object Relation Mapper) is easy to use for users who know how to use objects in PHP. The ORM is an important feature of the Laravel framework, considered a powerful and expensive feature of Laravel. The ORM works with database objects and is used to make relationships with database tables. Each table of the database is mapped with a particular eloquent model. The model object contains various methods to retrieve and update data from the database table. Eloquent ORM can be used with multiple databases by implementing ActiveMethod. This feature makes database-related tasks, such as defining relationships, simpler by defining the database tables. This tutorial explains how to apply Laravel Eloquent ORM in your Laravel projects.
Multiple authentication features are implemented in Laravel version 5.2. Different authentication systems are required to implement different routes that were time-consuming and inefficient. The same authentication system can be used for Web and API by using a token-based authentication feature. But this authentication system is not more secure for the application. Now, the authentication system of the Laravel application can be secured by using the new Passport authentication feature of Laravel. It uses two ENV which are the secrets of the Laravel passport OAUTH API. These are API_CLIENT_ID & API_CLIENT_SECRET. An access token generates for each user when Laravel passport is used and it allows the user to access some secure endpoints. How you can build a secure API authentication system by using Laravel passport and access authorized content are shown in this tutorial.
If you want to check how your Laravel project works online without publishing the project on any real server then you can use Valet or Homestead package to develop a visualized development environment. Homestead is used to develop a fully visualized Linux development environment with Nginx configuration and it consumes more resources. If you want to develop a fast local development environment with minimum resources then the Valet package is a good choice. It works with the Nginx web server. How you can install Valet on Ubuntu and use it to run your Laravel project online for certain times are shown in this article.
Today in Techrights
Ransomware
Cyber Pearl Harbor Already Happened, and it’s Ransomware