Programming Leftovers
-
Lex Fridman Talks to Gosling, Kernighan and Knuth
As editor of I Programmer, I'm keen on the history of computer programming and this week I've come across a new resource - a series of podcasts in which Lex Fridman interviews some of the biggest names in computer science.
The Lex Fridman Podcast was formerly known as The Artificial Intelligence Podcast and the first one dates from April 2018. They are all conducted by Lex Fridman, an AI researcher at MIT. Fridman does have some specifically AI-oriented interviews, there's one with Andrew Ng, for example.
The one that alerted me to the series, however, was one posted on You Tube a week ago with James Gosling, the creator of the Java Language and is the one hundred and twenty sixth in the series.
-
Git Worktrees: Parallel Development Guide
Under specific scenarios, you may require different identical copies of your repository. At this point, you are probably thinking about cloning your storage – but there is a better solution.
Git offers a better and more reliable workflow model – Git worktree. It gives a perfect copy of your entire repository.
In this article, I will explain all you need to know about worktree and how you can use it step-by-step with the Git best practices. And once you know all these basics, Git Worktree will be relatively easy to implement as compared to other practices like cloning with Git Clone your repository.
-
How to use C++ String Class
A string literal is a sequence of characters in a constant array pointer terminated by the nul character, \0. When identified, by a variable, the string literal cannot really reduce or increase in length. Many operations cannot be done on the string literal. So, there is a need for a string class. The C++ string class is for a data structure, a collection of characters in sequence, which allows member functions and operators to act on the characters. The string class allows more manipulations on the corresponding string literal, than just the string literal. You need to have good knowledge of string literal, to understand this article.
-
Reading and Writing Files with Python
Files are used to store and organize data on a disk. We often use files when we need to store data permanently on a hard disk. For example, say we are building a software system that maintains student records. Now, we need to store the student data permanently for future use. For this purpose, we can use files to store data, and later on, we can open these files and access the stored data at any time.
Reading and writing files are very common functions in Python. It is easy to create, read, and edit files in Python. Python comes with built-in functions for reading and writing files. You can open, write, and read files using the Python built-in functions.
-
Simple k-NN FPS Tanimoto and cosine similarity search
Yesterday I developed an simple program to search chembl_27.fps.gz for records with a Tanimoto similarity of at least 0.7 to caffeine. I started by mentioning the 1986 paper by Willet, Winterman, and Bawden Implementation of nearest-neighbor searching in an online chemical structure search system. As you can read from the title, that paper does a k-nearest neighbor search (k-NN search, also called a top-N search), and compares a Tanimoto similarity search to a cosine similarity search. So really, I'm only halfway there. In this essay I'll go the other half and implement the nearest neighbor search. As before, this code will do almost no error handling, and will only work for the uncompressed chembl_27.fps in the local directory.
-
Python Qt5 - Use QStandardItem with Images.
This tutorial show you how to use QStandardItem with Images.
-
Python Print Function
Python is one of the modern, multi-purpose, and high-level programming languages. Python is used for various purposes i.e. software development, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and back end development. More often, in any programming language, we need to print some data or string on the console. In python, we use the print () function to print the string or any kind of data on the console.
-
Linux-Fu: Making AWK A Bit Easier
awk is a kind of Swiss Army knife for text files. However, some of its limitations are often a bit annoying. I’ve used a simple set of functions to make awk a bit better, although I will warn you: it does require GNU extensions to awk. That is, you must use gawk and not other versions. Your system probably maps /usr/bin/awk to something and that something might be gawk. But it could also be mawk or some other flavor. If you use a Debian-based distro, update-alternatives is your friend here. But for the purposes of this post, I’m going to assume you are using gawk.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 80: Smallest Positive Number Bits and Count Candies
These are some answers to the Week 80 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar
-
Ubuntu + Perl Web Development Environment Building
I wrote here the steps to build a web system development environment using Perl and Ubuntu.
-
A private not official branch for Perl 7 by several members of perl porters
I found A private not official branch for Perl 7 by several members of perl porters.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 852 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fedora 33 Beta Released with Massive Changes
The next version of the Fedora Linux Operating system - Fedora 33 Beta is released. Some massive updates coming up in this installment of Fedora.
Security Leftovers
New in YouTube Shows (Regarding GNU/Linux)
Raspberry Pis and Arduino Projects
Recent comments
2 hours 49 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 19 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago