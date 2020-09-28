Ubuntu Replaces Its ‘Disintegrating Installer’ Icon with Something Simpler
Breaking news, right?
Hardly. But this icon switch does rectify an issue that I publicly opined on before the release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Back in March Ubuntu’s community-led design team decided to swap its discernible Ubiquity installer icon (below left) for what I described at the time as: “Ubuntu being sucked up a hoover”...
The Tails (The Amnesic Incognito Live System) team recently announced the release of their latest version, Tails 4.11 with several major security vulnerability fixes added on top the numerous security holes fixed in Tails 4.10. The Debian-based, live distro with the sole purpose of providing users with Internet anonymity by directing Internet traffic through the Tor network and at the same time, providing built-in tools for a secure work environment just received its latest release which has the primary focus of squashing bugs and toughening security. The distro has received fixes to numerous major security issues that existed in earlier versions and the developers strongly encourage users to upgrade their versions to the latest immediately.
Although I'm only 20 years old, I've already had many opportunities to help build solutions for a better tomorrow. I've worked with open source technology, research publishing, media, and development. I have served as an administartor and mentor in Google Summer of Code, Google Code-In, and Google Season of Docs with Codeuino, Sugar Labs, Jboss Community, Terasology Foundation, and Open Collective. But my start in open source and technology was not very good. In 2014, when I was only 14, I decided to participate in the Google Code-In (GCI) contest. I didn't really know what open source and GCI were before I started, but I was desperate to get the Google swag (a t-shirt, hoodie, and digital certificate) and tried to win the contest by availing the grand prize winner slot. But I didn't have any experience in coding, so I ended up copying much of someone else's work, which resulted in a frozen email account from the GCI program manager and disqualification from the contest.
The Open Source Definition (OSD), maintained by the Open Source Initiative (OSI), is a foundational pillar of the open source movement. The OSI's view is that software validly labeled "open source" must be made available in a manner that satisfies the 10 criteria set forth in the OSD, all but one of which pertain to licensing terms. Through its license review process, the OSI determines whether a submitted license is OSD-conformant. Widely recognized as authoritative, the OSD is commonly invoked in contractual language and has been referenced in statutes and regulations. The OSD was drafted and adopted by the OSI shortly after its founding in 1998. It is essentially a rebranding of the Debian Free Software Guidelines (DFSG) with relatively minor changes. It has been amended only once, in 2002, with the addition of a tenth plank ("License must be technology-neutral").
