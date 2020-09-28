Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Tails 4.11 Anonymous OS Released with Tor Browser 10, Extended Persistent Storage

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Wednesday 30th of September 2020 04:35:40 PM Filed under
Linux

The biggest news in Tails 4.11 is the fact that it comes with the latest Tor Browser 10 anonymous web browser preinstalled, which is based on the newest Mozilla Firefox 78.3 ESR (Extended Support Release) series and includes Tor 0.4.4.5, Tor Launcher 0.2.25, and NoScript 11.0.44.

On top of that, Tails 4.11 updates the Mozilla Thunderbird email client to version 68.12 and extends the Persistent Storage feature to also save the keyboard, language, and other settings from the Welcome Screen. Users will be able to restore these settings when they reinstall Tails, but only after upgrading to version 4.11.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Ubuntu Replaces Its ‘Disintegrating Installer’ Icon with Something Simpler

Breaking news, right? Hardly. But this icon switch does rectify an issue that I publicly opined on before the release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Back in March Ubuntu’s community-led design team decided to swap its discernible Ubiquity installer icon (below left) for what I described at the time as: “Ubuntu being sucked up a hoover”... Read more

Android Leftovers

Tails 4.11 is Out With Major Security Vulnerability Fixes

The Tails (The Amnesic Incognito Live System) team recently announced the release of their latest version, Tails 4.11 with several major security vulnerability fixes added on top the numerous security holes fixed in Tails 4.10. The Debian-based, live distro with the sole purpose of providing users with Internet anonymity by directing Internet traffic through the Tor network and at the same time, providing built-in tools for a secure work environment just received its latest release which has the primary focus of squashing bugs and toughening security. The distro has received fixes to numerous major security issues that existed in earlier versions and the developers strongly encourage users to upgrade their versions to the latest immediately. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6