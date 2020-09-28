Red Hat Satellite 6.7.4 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.7. is generally available as of September 30, 2020.
Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.
