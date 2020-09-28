Benchmarking Firefox 83 Nightly With "Warp" Against Google Chrome On Linux
Following last week's news of Firefox Nightly flipping on their new JIT "Warp" update I was eager to run fresh benchmarks of the current Firefox releases compared to Google Chrome under Ubuntu Linux.
Warp was enabled last week for Firefox 83 nightly builds with this "Warp" just-in-time JavaScript compiler update having various improvements in an effort to provide greater responsiveness and faster page load speeds. Numbers cited by Mozilla engineers on their JavaScript/SpiderMonkey team were frequently in the 5~15% range. Even instances like Google Docs load times on Windows was around 20% faster with Warp.
This round of benchmarking was done with Firefox 81, Firefox 82 Beta 3, and Firefox 83 Alpha 1 nightly as of last week after Warp landed. A secondary run of Firefox 83 nightly was also done with WebRender force enabled on Linux. Plus Google Chrome 85 was also tested as the latest stable release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 556 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Satellite 6.7.4 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.7. is generally available as of September 30, 2020. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.
Tails 4.11 Anonymous OS Released with Tor Browser 10, Extended Persistent Storage
The biggest news in Tails 4.11 is the fact that it comes with the latest Tor Browser 10 anonymous web browser preinstalled, which is based on the newest Mozilla Firefox 78.3 ESR (Extended Support Release) series and includes Tor 0.4.4.5, Tor Launcher 0.2.25, and NoScript 11.0.44. On top of that, Tails 4.11 updates the Mozilla Thunderbird email client to version 68.12 and extends the Persistent Storage feature to also save the keyboard, language, and other settings from the Welcome Screen. Users will be able to restore these settings when they reinstall Tails, but only after upgrading to version 4.11.
Nvidia Graphics News
Games: OBS Studio, Arcane Fortune, American Truck Simulator - Colorado and More
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
6 hours 31 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 25 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago