4MLinux 35.0 BETA released. 4MLinux 35.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.

Graphics: WayVNC, MoltenVK, Mir, Navi and Mali wayvnc 0.3.1 New features since v0.2.0: * Copy & paste, thanks to Scott Moreau. * wayvnc now has a man page. * wayvnc now exits if authentication is enabled but fails. Git commit history since v0.2.0: Alexander Graul (1): Add openSUSE Tumbleweed installation instruction Andri Yngvason (15): buffer: Fix buffer attribute comparison README: Use "yay" in archlinux installation instructions Exit if enabling auth fails Clean up config on exit Clean up aml on nvnc init failure data-control: Make offer handling asynchronous data-control: Don't free data-control-manager twice data-control: Clean up whole receive context in aml_free_fn data-control: Destroy data device on exit Don't init data_control if it's not supported by compositor Write a man page Generate and install a man page man-page: Fix wording FAQ: Remove outdated Q Release v3.0.0 Fix man page path Jan Beich (1): shm: guard fallback on FreeBSD < 13 as well Jony (1): add Void Linux install command to README.md Scott Moreau (1): Add basic clipboard support

WayVNC 0.3 Released - The Wayland VNC Server Now Supports Copy & Paste WayVNC 0.3 released today as the Wayland VNC server built atop the WLROOTS library. The headline feature of WayVNC is... clipboard support! Yep, this popular Wayland VNC server can finally support copy and paste functionality. This clipboard support landed just last week and allows copy/paste of text to/from the host clipboard. On the Wayland side this clipboard support is making use of the wlr-data-control-unstable-v1 protocol. This WayVNC clipboard support was written by longtime Wayland contributor Scott Moreau.

MoltenVK 1.1 Update Brings Big Improvements For Vulkan On macOS MoltenVK 1.1 is out as a big update for this graphics translation layer for getting the Vulkan API running on macOS and iOS devices by translating calls to Apple's Metal API. MoltenVK 1.1 is out with Vulkan 1.1 support by exposing all core Vulkan 1.1 extensions and other relevant changes. There are also a number of other new Vulkan extensions supported by this release like KHR_multiview, KHR_external_semaphore, KHR_external_fence, and others.

Mir 2.1 Released With Some New Protocol Support, Many Fixes Mir 2.1 has been released as Canonical's project around offering a set of libraries for constructing Wayland shells particularly with Snap confinement support and other Ubuntu-focused features. With the Mir 2.1 release comes a --show-splash command line option, reduced locking within the KeyRepeatDispatcher code, support for the zwp_linux_dmabuf_unstable_v1 protocol within the GBM-KMS back-end, and support for the Wayland zwlr_layer_shell_v1 v3 and wlr_foreign_toplevel_management_unstable_v1 protocols. There are also X11 handling improvements too.

Linux 5.9 Gets More Fixes For AMD RDNA2 GPUs, Promotes Navi 12 A batch of fixes to the AMDGPU kernel graphics driver were sent in today for Linux 5.9. While AMDGPU fixes this late in the kernel cycle tend to not be too notable, this time around there are some prominent items worth covering. When it comes to the next-generation "Sienna Cichlid" and "Navy Flounder" Navi 2x graphics (RDNA2) support, there are continued updates in making the support in good shape for Linux 5.9 stable. This work includes additional Sienna Cichlid PCI IDs being added, fixing for building DCN 3.0 code with older versions of GCC, temporarily disabling GFXOFF capabilities for Navy Flounder until issues are resolved, and the kernel side bits for AV1 decode with these GPUs.

Mali G72 Now Supported By Open-Source Panfrost Gallium3D Driver The open-source Panfrost graphics driver, which is now backed/supported by Arm after starting as a reverse-engineering effort, has picked up support for the Mali G72 GPU. Adding to the many Panfrost open-source driver accomplishments this year is now support for the G72 as their latest support addition. The Mali G72 has been around since late 2017 and is making use of the second-generation Bifrost architecture. The Mali G72 is used by the likes of the Kirin 970, Samsung Exynos 9 9810, Exynos 7 9610, and Helio P60/P70 SoCs.