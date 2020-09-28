4MLinux 35.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 35.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 738 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4MLinux 35.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 35.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.
Graphics: WayVNC, MoltenVK, Mir, Navi and Mali
Intel: DG1, Media Driver 2020.3 and Key Locker Support
today's howtos
Recent comments
25 min 34 sec ago
41 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
20 hours 49 min ago
20 hours 53 min ago
21 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 57 min ago