Debian: UBports, plocate, and developers' reports
-
Mike Gabriel: UBports: Packaging of Lomiri Operating Environment for Debian (part 03)
Before and during FOSDEM 2020, I agreed with the people (developers, supporters, managers) of the UBports Foundation to package the Unity8 Operating Environment for Debian. Since 27th Feb 2020, Unity8 has now become Lomiri.
-
Steinar H. Gunderson: plocate improvements
Since announcing plocate, a number of major and minor improvements have happened, and despite its prototype status, I've basically stopped using mlocate entirely now.
First of all, the database building now uses 90% less RAM, so if you had issues with plocate-build OOM-ing before, you're unlikely to see that happening anymore.
Second, while plocate was always lightning-fast on SSDs or with everything in cache, that isn't always the situation for everyone. It's so annoying having a tool usually be instant, and then suddenly have a 300 ms hiccup just because you searched for something rare. To get that case right, real work had to be done; I couldn't just mmap up the index anymore and search randomly around in it.
-
Presentation tools
I keep forgetting how to make presentations. I had a list of tools in a wiki from a previous job, but that's now private and I don't see why I shouldn't share this (even if for myself!).
So here it is. What's your favorite presentation tool?
-
Chris Lamb: Free software activities in September 2020
This month I've worked 18 hours on Debian Long Term Support (LTS) and 12 hours on its sister Extended LTS project.
-
Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in September 2020
Here’s my (twelfth) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 606 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4MLinux 35.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 35.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.
Graphics: WayVNC, MoltenVK, Mir, Navi and Mali
Intel: DG1, Media Driver 2020.3 and Key Locker Support
today's howtos
Recent comments
25 min 34 sec ago
41 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
20 hours 49 min ago
20 hours 53 min ago
21 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 57 min ago