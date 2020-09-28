Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly, Full Circle Weekly, LINUX Unplugged, mintCast and More
Destination Linux 193: Lenovo Giving Linux Some Love!
This week the DL Triforce discuss the great news of more Linux hardware from Lenovo but is there a twist to this discussion? Microsoft is bringing Edge to Linux! Is this the death of Firefox as we know it? In the Gaming section, Amazon has decided to join the Cloud Gaming Space. Is this a good move for Amazon or is Cloud Gaming ahead of its time? Later in the show we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, coming up right now on Destination Linux.
FLOSS Weekly 598: DemocracyLab - Tech For Good
DemocracyLab connects tech for good projects with skilled volunteers. This non-profit sets out to empower people who use technology to advance the common good. Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett talk with Mark Frischmuth, the founder and Executive Director of DemocracyLab. They discuss how DemocracyLab is open to not just software developers but also designers, marketers, and financial analysts, which allows projects to get made and adapted by users. The talk about the importance of technologists stepping up and using their cognitive surplus to create a better world.
Full Circle Weekly News #183
Your New Tools | LINUX Unplugged 373
We embrace new tools to upgrade your backup game, securely move files around the network, and debunk the idea that Windows will ever be based on Linux.
mintCast 344.5 – “Working” from Home
In our Innards section, we go over the working from home slash home-office setups we have.
Will Vifm Be My New Terminal File Manager? Maybe!
I've been using Lf for quite a while now but I've always had Vifm just out of sight and I thought I should finally give it a shot, now it's obviously not perfect and there are some things to get used to compared to switching from ranger to lf but I think ultimately this terminal file manager deserves the praise that it gets.
Make BTRFS The Default Filesystem On EVERY Linux Distro
The Fedora 33 Beta is out, and the BTRFS filesystem is the new default. Schykle thinks it's the way forward for ALL Linux distributions.
4MLinux 35.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 35.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.
Graphics: WayVNC, MoltenVK, Mir, Navi and Mali
Intel: DG1, Media Driver 2020.3 and Key Locker Support
