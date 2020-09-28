Running new hardware is always fun. The problems are endless. The solutions not so much.

So I've got a brand new ThinkPad X13 AMD. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB NVME SSD. The internal type identifier is 20UF. It runs the latest firmware as of today with version 1.09.

[...]

The system silently fails to boot a signed shim and grub from an USB thumb drive. I used on of the Debian Cloud images, which should properly work in this setup and do on my other systems.

The only fix I found was to disable Secure Boot alltogether.